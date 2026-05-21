Police Arrest Five Over Allegations of Fraud in Tameside Council Elections

Police have arrested five people in connection with allegations of fraud in the local council elections for Angela Rayner's constituency in Tameside. The arrests follow reports of concerns about candidates in the St Peter's ward, where Reform secured 18 seats and Labour was reduced to just one. The investigation is focused on the process of how candidates were put forward and represented in the ward, and whether they adhered to the relevant legislation and electoral procedures.

Police have arrested five people in connection with allegations of fraud in the local council elections for Angela Rayner 's constituency in Tameside . The arrests follow reports of concerns about candidates in the St Peter's ward, where Reform secured 18 seats and Labour was reduced to just one.

The investigation is focused on the process of how candidates were put forward and represented in the ward, and whether they adhered to the relevant legislation and electoral procedures. A spokesman for Ms Rayner, who represents the Ashton-under-Lyne constituency, previously dismissed the idea she was involved as 'obvious nonsense'. Labour Party officials have denied any involvement in the allegations, stating that they are 'baseless and false'. The party has reported 'misinformation' to the police and Electoral Commission.

Tameside Independent Group's deputy leader Kaleel Khan has questioned the election result in St Peter's ward, accusing Labour of planting 'fake independent candidates', although he did not report it to police. The investigation is ongoing and police have not yet released any further details about the suspects or the alleged offences





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Election Fraud Tameside Angela Rayner Labour Reform Police Investigation St Peter's Ward

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