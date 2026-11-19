A brief pursuit with a stolen vehicle led to the arrest of four individuals in possession of thousands of pills at a Westlake hotel Wednesday night, according to Westlake police.

WESTLAKE, Ohio - A brief pursuit with a stolen vehicle led to the arrest of four individuals in possession of thousands of pills at a Westlake hotel Wednesday night, according to Westlake police.

Around 9:15 p.m., Westlake officers noticed a Ford Explorer speeding down I-90 near Cahoon Road; the driver was wearing a black ski mask as the Explorer passed the cruiser. Officers attempted to stop the Ford; however, the driver began swerving between the lanes on the interstate and refused to stop, prompting police to terminate the pursuit for safety reasons, police said.

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The driver was seen headed toward Westlake, and police said they used traffic cameras and Flock license plate readers to help track the vehicle. Around 11:30 p.m., officers located the vehicle parked at the Sonesta Suites on Clemens Road, and when officers approached the vehicle, it was remotely locked, indicating the person with the keys was nearby, police said. Officers determined the vehicle was reported stolen out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and impounded the Ford, police said.

After speaking with witnesses staying at Sonesta Suites, officers followed the investigation to the nearby Wyndham Hotel, police said. While officers were searching for the suspects, a group of individuals ran from officers and into the nearby woodline, police said. Officers on foot and drones in the air located three people hiding in the woods, police said. Another man was found walking in the parking lot of the Wyndham.

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All four were connected to one hotel room. It was revealed that the group was in possession of thousands of Xanax and Klonopin pills along with a loaded 9 mm pistol; all four individuals were arrested, police said. A 20-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Youngstown, were charged with obstruction, police said.

A 28-year-old man, also from Youngstown, was charged with felony drug possession and obstruction; police said he was also charged with conveying narcotics into a detention facility after more drugs were found on him. Police said a 30-year-old Kent man was charged with felony having weapons under disability. Additional charges for trafficking narcotics will be presented to the county grand jury; police said detectives are following up to determine charges surrounding the pursuit and stolen Ford.