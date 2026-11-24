A long stretch of the pursuit occurred on the Glenn Highway, where several people said the motor home hit their vehicles.

PALMER — Anchorage police say they apprehended the driver of a motor home accused of leading law enforcement on a lengthy pursuit from Palmer to East Anchorage on Monday afternoon.

The driver barricaded himself inside the motor home near a busy area of DeBarr Road but eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without incident, the Anchorage Police Department said in an online statement . The pursuit included a long stretch of the Glenn Highway, where drivers described the RV driving fast and hitting a few other vehicles.

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The incident began just before 1:15 p.m. when dispatchers issued a notification that Palmer police officers were in pursuit of a motor home with a “potentially intoxicated” driver, APD said in the statement. As the pursuit continued on the southbound Glenn Highway, Palmer police terminated their role. Alaska State Troopers assisting the department began to follow the RV, spokesman Austin McDaniel said.

On the Glenn, several drivers described seeing or being struck by the motor home Monday, according to a popular Facebook group established to report highway conditions.

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“That was scary!!! ” one driver posted.

“Going down at flats n the RV nicked my rear right side, so blessed that we didn’t get into an accident!!! ” Troopers followed the RV into Anchorage, executed a stop, then blocked the vehicle at Klevin Street and DeBarr Road, according to the Anchorage police statement. As officers arrived at the motor home, “they were advised of possible shots fired from the RV,” police said.

The man with the vehicle didn’t cooperate with law enforcement commands and started to barricade the inside of the vehicle, police said. The department’s special weapons and SWAT units, as well as negotiators, were called to the scene, the statement said. There was no information available about the status of any criminal charges against the RV driver, who was not identified. It’s about 40 miles between Palmer and the area where the RV was stopped.

It wasn’t immediately clear what circumstances prompted Palmer police to initiate the pursuit. The department asked anyone involved in a collision or struck by the RV to contact Officer Joseph Basuil Jr. through police dispatch at 907-745-4811.