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Police said they confiscated 12 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition on Friday after searching a home on Kay Drive in Pequea Township. Jeffrey P. Corcoran II, 43, was arrested after Pequea Township Police said they received a tip regarding a suspect with several illegal guns making violent threats.

When police searched the residence, they found 12 guns, multiple gun parts, 2 suppressors, several magazines and thousands of ammunition rounds, according to court documents. Multiple of the firearms were “ghost guns,” which are homemade weapons without serial numbers, police said.12 counts of persons not to possess firearms 1 count of stalking Road closed in Lancaster County after 1 rescued from crash; 2 injured per dispatch An early morning crash in Lancaster County shut down Solanco Road near Kirkwood Pike indefinitely.

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One person was briefly trapped and two were injured, dispatchers said. Pennsylvania State Police led the response. FAA lifts nationwide ground stop, with DHS blaming 'outdated' air traffic control system The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday night several hours after the agency directed airports to hold departing traffic due to "extraordinary circumstances.

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"A crash on I-83 in York County near South Queen Street is slowing traffic after the left lane and shoulder closed early Friday.