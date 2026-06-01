Polestar 5 Review: A Grand Tourer for the Electric Age

The Polestar 5 is a Grand Tourer for the electric age, part sports car, part cruiser. It's a four-car marque from Polestar, a Swedish performance EV brand. The 5 is designed in Sweden, developed in the UK, and manufactured in China. It's going up against the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-Tron GT, aiming to entice customers away from these long-established legacy brands with cool Swedish design and lauded driving dynamics.

The Polestar 5 has arrived, and we've driven it across three countries to put it through its paces. The Polestar 5 is a Grand Tourer for the electric age: part sports car, part cruiser to take you on long, stylish journeys.

The Swedish performance EV brand has been cooking this one since the Polestar Precept concept car won over fans in 2020, and the 5 brings Polestar to a four-car marque. It follows on from the 2, 3 and 4. Designed in Sweden, developed in the UK and manufactured in China, the 5 is Polestar's most expensive model so far, and is going up against the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-Tron GT.

It's aiming to entice customers away from these long-established legacy brands with cool Swedish design and lauded driving dynamics. Costing around £90,000, does it offer everything its rivals do, and more... and will it continue to catapult Polestar to the top of the EV brands to watch list? To find out, Freda Lewis-Stempel drove it from Montpellier to Barcelona as part of the 5's Sweden to Sahara grand testing tour.

Polestar's new 5 GT is a Grand Tourer for electric car buyers: part cruiser, part sports car it rivals the Porsche Taycan. Freda Lewis-Stempel drove it through three countries to test it out Exterior design: Does the Polestar 5 put the wow-factor back in EV design? In my opinion, this GT is a looker.

The design arc for this car has been a five-year process; the concept was revealed in 2020 and yet the production car of today in no way looks dated - in fact it looks ahead of the game. The low nose, low roofline and wide stance produce just the right amount of flair, while the 'kammaback'-style rear full-width light/spoiler give it a Batmobile look from behind.

Staring at the back of the 5 for miles through the Pyrenees was frankly a privilege, and pulling up anywhere in this GT gets people staring. It's classy, sophisticated, understated yet wow-worthy; the Polestar 5 proves EVs can look unique and spark excitement - they're not just aerodynamic soulless, shapeless pieces of metal.

It's the kind of car that if your wife, husband, friend or family member pulled up outside a restaurant to whisk you away in, you'd feel pretty darn cool. The Performance version (which is more expensive) has 871bhp compared to the Dual motor's 737bhp and a 0-62mph of 3.1 seconds compared to 3.8 seconds for the Dual motor What's the Polestar 5 like to drive? Is this an EV for a driver's driver?

Day one I drove the Performance, while day two I got behind the wheel of the Dual motor variant. The Performance version (which is more expensive) is, as the name suggests, made to deliver more performance: 871bhp compared to the Dual motor's 737bhp and a 0-62mph of 3.1 seconds compared to 3.8 seconds for the Dual motor. The Performance, as it distributes more power to the rear, will be for those who like their cars with extra spice.

Both cars use an all-new bonded aluminium chassis; the Dual motor is passive while the Performance is tuned with MagneRide dampers. Without getting into a physics lesson, the lightweight chassis has such huge torsional strength (resistance to twisting under uneven loads) that it's effectively a carbon-fibre supercar underneath. Like racing cars, this makes sure steering and stability are precise no matter what driving conditions are thrown at the car.

Polestar's engineers say they want you to feel like the best driver you can be when you get behind the wheel of one of their cars, and the 5 does just this. The 5 has an honest relationship with you: know what you want from it and it'll step up.

The throttle responds naturally, the brakes are precise but not sharp and the steering is customisable to suit your tastes: most of my colleagues opted for either 'Light' or 'Standard' steering, but as someone who loves a stiff turn through, 'Firm' was perfect when tackling the long stints of mountain passes.

Polestar's engineers say they want you to feel like the best driver you can be when you get behind the wheel of one of their cars, and the 5 does just this The view over the road for a low sports car is great too, although the thick pillars can create a visibility blind spot if you're on the shorter side Light and Standard are preferred for longer stretches of straight road and motorway. The 5 handles its horsepower and speed very well too because it's so planted - it sticks to the road like a vacuum.

Even on the tightest of bends with the steepest of drops you don't feel like it will run away with you. Then when you need to execute a quick overtake or dart back in behind a car, you have all that pace on tap. And I'm going to go out on a limb and say this might be the most comfortable driving position of any car I've tried in the last few years.

The steering wheel is electronically adjustable, as are the sports seats - 14 ways no less - so you can tailor the setup exactly as needed





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