Polestar 5 First Drive: A Grand Tourer Built on Honest EV Dynamics

The Polestar 5 enters a crowded EV sedan market with a distinct bonded aluminum platform, impressive power figures, and a focus on authentic driving dynamics rather than simulated sensations. A first drive in Morocco proves its grand-touring intent.

The auto industry operates on development cycles that frequently diverge from broader market trends. This disconnect explains the abundance of reviews for new, technologically advanced luxury electric vehicle s at a time when demand for high-priced EVs is declining in the United States and falling short of forecasts globally.

Investment decisions for these models were made during a period of rapidly increasing EV adoption, when full electrification seemed an unavoidable future. These models represent strategic wagers placed in that earlier, more optimistic era. The Polestar 5 enters an increasingly crowded executive sedan segment, a category that has not experienced rapid growth. It also rides on a distinct platform-the Polestar Performance Architecture-marking the third different architecture used by Polestar across its current lineup, a strategy that generally reduces manufacturing efficiency.

The platform employs bonded aluminum construction, a method used by low-volume premium manufacturers like Aston Martin and Lotus for over two decades. Consistent with this low-volume, high-end approach, the 5 has been largely engineered by a UK-based R&D team, though production is slated for China-a factor that could complicate U.S. sales due to substantial tariffs. Specifications include two initially available all-wheel-drive variants, each with a motor on each axle.

The base Dual Motor produces 738 horsepower and 599 lb-ft of torque, while the Performance trim increases output to 872 horsepower and 749 lb-ft. Both versions share an 800-volt electrical architecture-a first for Polestar-and a 106 kWh battery pack supporting DC fast charging at up to 350 kW.

No EPA range certification exists yet, but WLTP estimates of 416 miles for the Dual Motor and 351 miles for the Performance suggest real-world U.S. range near 350 miles and 300 miles respectively. Efficiency is enhanced by a rear motor disconnect during cruising and a claimed drag coefficient of 0.24.

The Performance model distinguishes itself with standard active dampers versus the Dual Motor's passive shocks, yet both ride on steel springs-an increasingly uncommon choice in this segment-and lack features like torque-vectoring or rear-axle steering, making the specification relatively basic for a premium EV. The Performance can be fitted with 22-inch wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 5S tires, versus 21-inch wheels with Pilot Sport EV rubber on the base model.

A central challenge for EV dynamics is creating engaging character without combustion engine artifacts. Some manufacturers simulate gearshifts, artificial sounds, and haptic feedback, while others pursue a purer approach: preserving the inherent quietness of EVs while crafting personality through precise steering, braking, and chassis responses. The Porsche Taycan remains the benchmark of this philosophy. Polestar's development team has adopted this honest, engineering-intensive route.

Based on a first drive in Morocco, the execution appears accomplished. To demonstrate grand-touring capability, Polestar orchestrated a multi-stage launch drive from Sweden to the Sahara's edge. Different media outlets covered different legs; I joined the final segment which traversed the Atlas Mountains and visited the Noor solar power plant near Ouarzazate. Driving the 5 Performance on Eid al-Adha meant nearly empty roads, even through demanding mountain passes-an almost perfect driving experience.

Straight-line performance, as expected, was immense, with acceleration remaining fierce at high speeds. The twistier mountain routes revealed the car's true character. Within minutes my co-driver suffered motion sickness on the tight tarmac, a testament to the forces generated, before he reciprocated the favor





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Polestar 5 Electric Vehicle EV Dynamics First Drive Luxury Sedan Polestar Performance Architecture 800-Volt Performance EV Grand Tourer

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