Polestar 4 Review: Can This Quirky EV Be a Mainstream Success?

The Polestar 4, a new electric vehicle from the Volvo spinoff, is a unique blend of sedan, coupe, and wagon. Reviewer Jack Scarlett from Fully Charged Show put it through its paces and found it to be a fantastic long-distance driver with impressive performance and efficiency. But can its quirky design and reliance on touchscreen controls win over a wider audience?

The Polestar 4, a highly anticipated electric vehicle set to hit the U.S. market in 2025, presents a unique blend of design elements that defy categorization. Resembling a four-door sedan with a taller stance, it shares characteristics of both a coupe and a wagon, boasting dimensions considerably wider, taller, and longer than the familiar Polestar 2 sedan.

Interestingly, despite its more premium features, the Polestar 4 is actually priced lower than the Polestar 2 due to the latter's limited configuration options in the U.S. caused by anti-China tariffs.Manufactured in South Korea at the Renault-Samsung factory, the Polestar 4 distinguishes itself from its sibling models with a bold design element: the complete absence of a rear window. Cameras take over the task of rear visibility, adding to the vehicle's unconventional aesthetic. This distinctive feature, coupled with other design quirks, evokes comparisons to the legendary Swedish car brand Saab.Polestar, a spinoff of Volvo, has carved its niche in the electric vehicle market, but can the Polestar 4 propel it to mainstream success? Reviewer Jack Scarlett from the UK's Fully Charged Show recently put the new Polestar 4 through its paces. Despite his initial reservations about the proportions and overall design aesthetic, which he felt didn't quite align with the rest of the Polestar lineup, Jack was ultimately impressed by the vehicle's performance on the road. He described it as one of the finest long-distance vehicles he has ever driven, praising its outstanding road manners and impressive power output.Jack clocked an average efficiency of 3.0 miles per kWh even during spirited driving and in the frigid temperatures of an English winter. The Polestar 4's interior also left a positive impression on Jack, who commended its plush, modern, and sustainable design. He highlighted the high-quality materials and vegan construction, emphasizing Polestar's commitment to environmental responsibility. While he continued to express frustration with the reliance on touchscreen controls for various functions, Jack's overall assessment of the Polestar 4 was overwhelmingly positive.The Polestar 4, with its unique blend of design, performance, and sustainability, has the potential to solidify Polestar's position as a serious contender in the luxury electric vehicle market. However, its success hinges on its ability to attract a wider audience and compete effectively against established brands like Porsche. Only time will tell if the Polestar 4 can achieve this ambitious goal





InsideEVs / 🏆 579. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EV Electric Vehicle Polestar Polestar 4 Review Automotive Design Performance Efficiency Saab Volvo Luxury Cars

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Polestar 6 postponed as Polestar 7 prioritized | Car NewsPolestar postpones the launch of Polestar 6 electric roadster, instead placing the Polestar 7 SUV on the front burner.

Read more »

Polestar Plots Expansion with New SUV and Next-Gen Polestar 2Electric vehicle startup Polestar is focusing on two key strategies: elevating its brand with premium models and expanding its reach with more accessible vehicles. The Polestar 7, a compact SUV launching in 2027, and the next-generation Polestar 2 will play crucial roles in this plan.

Read more »

Polestar's Electric Sports Car, the Polestar 6, Coming SoonPolestar, the Swedish electric vehicle brand, is preparing to launch a series of new models in the coming years. Among these, the Polestar 6, a two-seat electric sports car, is generating significant excitement within the automotive industry.

Read more »

Polestar Unveils Roadmap for Next Two Years, Including New Models 5, 6, and 7Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar has announced its plans for the next two years, featuring the launch of three new models: the Polestar 5, 6, and 7. The Polestar 5, a high-performance sedan, is scheduled for release in 2025, followed by the Polestar 6 sports coupe in 2026. The Polestar 7, a compact SUV, will replace the Polestar 2 as the brand's entry-level model and is expected in 2027.

Read more »

Polestar 2 Gets Direct Replacement, CEO Outlines Future PlansPolestar CEO Michael Loscheller dispels rumors that the Polestar 7 SUV will replace the Polestar 2, confirming a direct successor for the popular hatchback towards the end of the decade. He outlines Polestar's five-tier model lineup strategy, including the 7 as its first European model, and highlights the brand's commitment to expanding its retail network and pushing sales growth. Loscheller also reveals plans for a modest design shift and expresses his enthusiasm for the Polestar 5, a halo car showcasing advanced technology.

Read more »

Polestar Takes Electric Cars RallyingPolestar has unveiled 'Arctic Circle' versions of its Polestar 2, 3, and 4 electric cars, featuring modifications designed for icy performance. The cars debuted at the FAT Ice Race in Austria and boast suspension lifts, adjustable Öhlins dampers, studded tires, rally-style wheels, and Recaro seats. Additional features include bespoke rally liveries, tow hooks, and roof racks with ski mounts for the Polestar 2. The Polestar 3 gets a custom roof basket and snow ladders, while the Polestar 4 includes a drift-style hydraulic handbrake. Polestar has not yet stated whether these Arctic Circle packages will be offered on production cars.

Read more »