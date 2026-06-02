Polaroid launches Go Generation 3, its smallest instant camera yet

Polaroid introduces the Go Generation 3, a pocket‑sized instant camera using Go film, featuring a selfie mirror, dual apertures, Xenon flash and five colour options, aimed at Gen Z users seeking tactile, low‑fi photography experiences.

Polaroid has unveiled its latest portable instant camera, the Go Generation 3 , which the company bills as the best version of its miniature Go line yet.

The new model uses the same small‑format Go film that measures roughly 1.9 by 1.8 inches of image area on a paper size of about 2.1 by 2.6 inches. Polaroid says the launch is aimed at younger users who want to slow down and capture moments in a tactile, analog way rather than relying on smartphones.

The brand notes that Gen Z is increasingly drawn to low‑fi aesthetics, phone‑free venues such as concerts and clubs, and experiences that feel personal and lasting. In response, Polaroid has built a camera that can be taken{to any location and used with minimal fuss. The Go Generation 3 sports a front‑mounted selfie mirror to aid composition, a self‑timer for group shots and a double‑exposure mode for creative play.

Its optical system centers on a 64‑mm polycarbonate and features dual apertures of f/14.4 and f/32, giving users control over depth of field despite the tiny film format. Although the lens might appear long for an instant camera, the crop factor of roughly 0.5 means the field of view behaves more like a 35‑mm prime rather than a telephoto lens, offering a pleasing perspective for everyday snapshots.

The built‑in Xenon flash replaces the weaker LED units found on many modern compact devices, delivering the classic on‑camera flash look that Polaroid fans expect. Chief Product Officer Stine Bauer Dahlberg explained that the design team focused on perfecting the optical system, integrating a genuinely powerful flash, and optimizing the camera for close‑up selfies and group portraits.

She added that every engineering decision was guided by how people actually use such a small camera while still delivering strong performance in varied lighting conditions. The new Go Generation 3 arrives in five colour options - black, white, teal, purple and a light blue shade - with a retail price starting at 89.99 dollars.

Bundles that include a pack of Go film raise the price somewhat, and the camera will be stocked by authorized retailers beginning on June 16 after a pre‑order period currently open to consumers. Polaroid hopes the device will reinforce its reputation for delivering joy and nostalgia through instant photography while meeting the expectations of a generation that values both authenticity and convenience





petapixel / 🏆 527. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Polaroid Instant Camera Go Generation 3 Analog Photography Consumer Electronics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YouTuber box office boom: ‘Backrooms’ and ‘Obsession’ draw Gen Z to theaters“Backrooms,” released by A24 in 3,442 locations in the U.S. and Canada, made an astonishing $81.5 million in its first three days in theaters, according to studio estimates.

Read more »

Next-gen Siri will sync your AI chats and spread them across Apple’s walled gardenApple is reportedly redesigning Siri into a cross-device AI assistant capable of syncing conversations, context, and chat history through iCloud.

Read more »

Traumatizing Classics: 1980s Kids' Movies That Haunted a GenerationAn exploration of 1980s children's films that pushed the boundaries of acceptable content, featuring dark themes, terrifying villains, and scenes that left lasting emotional scars on a generation of viewers.

Read more »

20-Year-Old Director’s Movie Shatters Records at Box OfficeGen Z creatives are taking over.

Read more »