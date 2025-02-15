Polar Vortex to Bring Subzero Temperatures, Snowstorm Possible for New York City

A powerful polar vortex is expected to bring subzero temperatures and dangerous wind chills to parts of the United States, while New York City could see its snowiest storm of the season. The storm system is expected to bring six or more inches of snow to the Big Apple on Wednesday and Thursday.

New York City could soon face the 'snowiest' storm of the season after enduring flurries of powder over the past week — while a polar vortex could blow in subzero temperatures with wind chills as steep as -60 degrees across parts of the United States. On Sunday, the Big Apple is expected to see highs in the 50s with heavy rain later in the evening, followed by temperatures of lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s through Wednesday, Fox Weather meteorologist Cody Braud told The Post.

New York City is predicted to be spared the bitter cold temperatures likely to sweep across parts of the nation. But a subsequent storm expected to move up the East Coast on late Wednesday and Thursday could end up dumping six or more inches of snow on the Big Apple, he said. 'It would be our snowiest storm of the season so far, by a long shot,' Braud told The Post. 'The probability of maybe getting a six inch or more snowstorm is probably above 50% as we speak right now.' Father to the west, meanwhile, the Upper Midwestern states, particularly the Dakotas and Minnesota are slated to face dangerously cold temperatures from Sunday through Tuesday from a polar vortex, Braud said. 'That is where you'll see sub zero temperatures, and then when you factor in the wind, you'll be feeling as low as negative 40 to negative 60,' Braud told The Post. The National Weather Service warned the subzero temperatures could be dangerous to those who are underdressed or unprepared. 'The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 55 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes,' the weather service said. 'The risk for hypothermia is increased in these conditions.'Memphis, Georgia and Alabama also are expected to endure temperatures in the teens, he added. 'For that region, that is considered an extremely hard freeze, very damaging to the crops,' Braud said. An estimated 241 million Americans in the Lower 48 states are set to face freezing temperatures at some point in the week, with 37 million slated for subzero temperatures, Braud said





