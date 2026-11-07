Poland Terror Attack: Six Killed in Krakow Shooting Designated as Terrorism

Polish PM Donald Tusk designates the Krakow shooting as terrorism after six deaths. Three family members found dead at suspect's home. Two days of national mourning declared.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has officially designated the deadly mass shooting in Krakow as an act of terrorism after a gunman killed six people and wounded sixteen others in the historic city center. The attack, which unfolded in the Main Market Square, has triggered two days of national mourning across Poland as authorities investigate the suspect, a Polish citizen born in 2002 who was found injured and hospitalized after the violence. Tusk confirmed that three additional bodies were discovered at the suspect's residence, with strong indications that the victims were members of his immediate family.

Investigation Reveals Far-Right Motives and Family Tragedy

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski stated during a press conference that the gunman appeared fascinated by far-right ideologies and held ultra-nationalist views that likely drove the rampage. Kierwinski emphasized that everything suggests the perpetrator held very radical views, noting that a number of weapons were found inside the vehicle he used to access the pedestrian zone. The discovery of the three bodies at the suspect's home adds a layer of profound tragedy to the event, as investigators now work to understand the full scope of the attacker's personal circumstances and ideological motivations.

Also read Poland shooting: 5 dead after gunman opens fire in Kraków tourist square

Attack Details and Law Enforcement Response

The violence began when the suspect, wearing military-style attire, drove a car onto the Main Market Square before firing a semi-automatic rifle similar to the American AR-15 into crowds of pedestrians. Police spokesman Andrzej Fijolek reported that the attacker wielded the firearm with lethal intent, prompting an immediate and brave intervention by law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene. Two police officers sustained wounds while attempting to stop the gunman before they successfully shot, detained, and hospitalized him alongside the other injured victims.

International Victims and National Mourning Period

Polish police chief Marek Boron confirmed that the casualty list includes international residents, with a British national among those killed and five other foreign nationals remaining hospitalized. In response to the scale of the tragedy, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that Sunday and Monday would be designated as days of national mourning in Poland. He stated that his office would determine the specific form of the remembrance activities, but assured the public that the nation would live through these two days together in solidarity and grief.

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Security Context and Weapon Licence Statistics

Deadly shootings remain rare in Poland, but the nation has maintained a high alert status following stabbings in October and growing concerns over the rising number of firearm licenses. The total number of firearm licenses reached 411,000 in 2025, a statistic that has intensified debates regarding public safety and regulatory oversight. This incident occurs against a backdrop of heightened regional security tensions, forcing the government to re-evaluate its approach to public order in crowded urban centers and historic landmarks.

Official Statements on National Resilience

Prime Minister Donald Tusk addressed the press in Krakow to outline the government's immediate response to the crisis, declaring the massacre an act of terrorism to reflect the severity and intent of the attack. He emphasized the collective responsibility of the state to support the victims' families and the injured, noting that the investigation would continue to identify all connections and potential accomplices. The declaration of national mourning serves as a formal acknowledgment of the loss, aiming to unite the country in the face of what authorities have termed an extreme and unprovoked act of violence.