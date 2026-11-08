Poland Shooting: Suspect Michal O Killed Family Then Gunned Down Six in Krakow

A 25-year-old military cadet in Poland is suspected of killing six people at Krakow market and his own family after driving an AR-15 to the scene.

A 25-year-old military cadet identified locally as Michal O has been linked to a devastating shooting spree in Krakow that claimed six lives in the city's Main Market Square on Saturday. The suspect is also believed to have killed three family members at his home prior to the public attack. Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed the deaths, describing the incident as a tragic crime driven by radical ideologies.

The Attack Mechanism in Main Market Square

At approximately 3pm local time on Saturday, Michal O drove a black Subaru into the historic Main Market Square. He exited the vehicle dressed in military-style fatigues and opened fire with an AR-15-style assault rifle. The gunman targeted pedestrians, a tram, and two horses, causing immediate chaos and casualties in the crowded area. Security footage captured the assailant firing up to six shots before a police officer approached the car at point-blank range and neutralized the threat.

Also read Poland shooting: 5 dead after gunman opens fire in Kraków tourist square

The rampage ended when the heroic officer shot the suspect, who survived the encounter and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The officer who fired the fatal shots, Senior Constable Jakub Kulik, was hit three times during the confrontation and underwent emergency surgery. He remains in critical condition alongside Senior Constable Artur Morański, another officer who was wounded and is also fighting for his life. The intervention stopped the violence that had left the square littered with blood and debris.

Radical Views and Family Tragedy

Poland's Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski stated that the attacker was fascinated by Far-Right ideologies and held very radical views. In a development announced on Saturday night, Prime Minister Donald Tusk revealed that two women and a man were found dead at the gunman's residence. Authorities believe these victims were the suspect's parents and sister, establishing a double tragedy involving the home and the public square.

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Military officials confirmed that Michal O is not an active soldier. The uniform and bulletproof vest he wore were identified as self-assembled items rather than official military issue. Neighbors described the suspect as a polite and quiet individual who rarely drew attention. One resident noted that he would simply walk around with his hood up and say good morning, expressing shock at the revelation of his actions.

Victim Profile and International Response

The attack resulted in six fatalities, including four women and two men. Among the deceased was one British national. The Polish interior ministry reported that five foreign nationals were injured in the shooting. The injured international victims hailed from Austria, Germany, Portugal, Russia, and the United Kingdom. More than a dozen other victims sustained injuries of varying severity and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

British officials expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband stated that the UK Government deeply mourns the British national and other victims who died in the attack. Prime Minister Andy Burnham added that the United Kingdom stands in solidarity with the people of Poland during this difficult time. Both leaders offered their deepest condolences to the families of those who perished.

Arrest Details and Ongoing Investigation

Police arrested the suspect at the scene after he was shot by Senior Constable Kulik. He is currently being treated in the hospital while under police guard. Investigators discovered a large cache of weapons in the boot of his black Subaru. The arsenal included a DB carbine, a P99 pistol, a Glock pistol, and a Chinese-made bulletproof vest. Some of these weapons reportedly belonged to the suspect, while others were registered to his father.

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Tomasz Waszczuk from the district prosecutor's office stated that all evidence points to the gunman opening fire on random people in the square. He confirmed that the suspect had no previous criminal record. Prime Minister Donald Tusk issued an urgent appeal to politicians of all stripes to refrain from exploiting the tragedy. He promised that authorities would uncover all circumstances surrounding the crime to provide clarity and justice for the victims.