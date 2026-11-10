Poland Leaders Unite in Krakow Silent March for Shooting Victims

President Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk walked together in a Krakow silent march honoring victims of a mass shooting that killed six people.

President Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk joined thousands of citizens in a silent evening march through Krakow on Monday night to mourn the victims of a recent mass shooting. The event served as a powerful symbol of national solidarity, bringing together political rivals who have been engaged in a bitter public dispute over constitutional matters earlier this month.

Political Rivals Walk Together in Solidarity

President Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk led the peaceful procession, walking alongside Krakow's Mayor Łukasz Gibała. This joint appearance marked a rare moment of unity between the two highest-ranking politicians in Poland, who had recently accused each other of causing a constitutional crisis involving the nation's highest court. Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized the significance of this cooperation, stating that the event demonstrated Poland's ability to find common ground despite deep political divisions.

Also read 6 killed, 15 injured in shooting in Polish city of Krakow, police say

Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told TVN24 that the shared presence of political leaders provided a sign of hope for the country. He noted that the incident showed the nation remains capable of engaging in dialogue and seeking out what unites them rather than focusing on their differences. Kosiniak-Kamysz highlighted that the leadership is capable of showing solidarity during difficult times to support those in need.

Details of the Tragic Mass Shooting Incident

The march honored six individuals killed in the attack, where a masked assailant opened fire from inside a moving vehicle. The suspect, identified by local outlets as 24-year-old Michał Oksiński, was injured during a shootout with police forces and remains in critical condition. Investigators have determined that Oksiński is also believed to have killed his two parents and his sister at their family residence in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski before traveling to Krakow.

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The victims of the mass shooting in Krakow include three Polish women aged 47, 53, and 61, as well as a 55-year-old Polish man. Two other victims were foreign nationals, specifically a 32-year-old Briton and a 51-year-old Austrian woman. Michał Oksiński's sister, Magdalena Oksińska, who was a student at the Kraków Academy of Fine Arts, was among those killed at her family home. One of her teachers described her as a very talented, sensitive, and hard-working person to TVN24.

Mourners Gather for Silent Vigil at Crime Scene

On Monday night, thousands of people gathered at the site of the shooting to light candles and pay their respects. The solemn observance included musical tributes, with a bugler playing the Sound of Silence at approximately 08:30 p.m. local time. Participants united in prayer for the deceased before the march concluded, creating an atmosphere of collective grief and remembrance.

Both President Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk shared footage of their participation in the silent march through their respective social media accounts. The visual of the two leaders walking side by side reinforced the message of national cohesion in the face of tragedy. Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński has faced criticism and accusations of dishonesty in the immediate aftermath of the event regarding his initial statements about the suspect's ideological motivations.

Aftermath and Ongoing Investigation Context

The Polish government is currently navigating intense scrutiny following the mass shooting, particularly regarding the initial characterization of the suspect by Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński. Kierwiński previously stated that the suspect had been fascinated with far-right ideologies, a claim that sparked immediate accusations that the government was lying. These controversies have unfolded as the nation comes to terms with the loss of six lives and the arrest of Michał Oksiński.

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The shooting left over a dozen people injured in addition to the six fatalities, creating a lasting impact on the community of Krakow. Authorities continue to monitor the condition of Michał Oksiński, who remains in critical care following the police encounter. The events have prompted a broader conversation about unity and political cooperation, as evidenced by the unprecedented alliance displayed by Nawrocki and Tusk during the memorial march.