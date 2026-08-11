Poland Extends CHF Mortgage Tax Exemption to 2028

Poland's Finance Ministry proposes extending the personal income tax exemption on CHF mortgage settlements through December 31, 2028, reducing tax liabilities for borrowers and banks.

The Poland Finance Ministry has introduced a new regulatory draft that extends the personal income tax exemption on gains from mortgage settlements to the end of 2028. This legislative move specifically targets the resolution of Swiss franc-denominated housing loans, which have long been a complex issue for Polish consumers and financial institutions. The primary goal is to encourage out-of-court settlements by removing the tax burden that previously discouraged borrowers from resolving their debts amicably.

Exemption Details and Tax Relief Mechanism

The proposed regulation establishes a new tax-free window running from 1 January 2027 to 31 December 2028. This extension follows the current exemption period, which was introduced on 11 March 2022 and covers the timeframe between 1 January 2025 and 31 December 2026. The mechanism functions by treating forgiven debt principal, interest, fees, and even negative interest on housing loans as non-taxable income. Consequently, borrowers owe no Personal Income Tax on these benefits and are not required to report them in their annual tax returns.

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Under standard tax rules, a financial gain from debt forgiveness would typically be subject to the standard Personal Income Tax scale of either 12% or 32%. The new draft eliminates this liability entirely for qualifying cases. The relief covers a broad spectrum of financial instruments, including forgiven principal amounts as well as commissions and fees paid by the borrower to conclude the original housing loan. This comprehensive approach ensures that the entire financial benefit of a restructuring deal remains with the borrower.

Banks Gain Corporate Tax Deductions

Banks and other Corporate Income Tax taxpayers receive a direct financial offset through matching deductions on the forgiven receivables. Specifically, they can deduct the value of the forgiven housing-loan principal from their taxable income, provided the principal corresponds to the portion where the Personal Income Tax waiver applies. This dual relief system-tax-free gains for borrowers and deductions for lenders-creates a strong financial incentive to settle disputes rather than pursue lengthy litigation.

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The Polish Bank Association has publicly confirmed the case for extending this regulation, noting that settlements are preferable to drawn-out legal battles. Litigation poses significant legal and reputational risks for lenders, as adverse court rulings can sometimes invalidate entire loan agreements. Such invalidations can expose banks to much larger payouts than those agreed upon in a structured settlement. The Corporation Income Tax deduction helps lower the after-tax cost of settling these debts, making the financial outcome more predictable for lending institutions.

Eligibility Criteria and Historical Context

To qualify for this tax relief, the housing loan must have been granted before 15 January 2015. Additionally, the loan must be secured by a mortgage on a property, a share in a property, perpetual usufruct rights, or a cooperative ownership right to a dwelling or single-family house. Borrowers with loans that fall outside these specific parameters will not benefit from the extension. The legal basis for this waiver is found in Article 22(1)(1) of the Tax Ordinance, which permits tax relief when justified by public interest or the important interest of taxpayers.

The regulation specifically targets borrowers who choose to settle their debts rather than fight them in court. It is important to distinguish this scenario from cases where a court invalidates a loan agreement. In such invalidation cases, the resulting financial benefit is treated as income from an act that cannot be the subject of a legally effective contract. Therefore, income derived from court victories is already excluded from Personal Income Tax altogether. Interest for delayed repayment of improperly collected amounts under invalidated contracts is also outside the scope of income tax.

Impact on Market and Future Procedures

Without this exemption, a borrower settling a CHF mortgage would face a substantial Personal Income Tax bill on the forgiven amount, often totaling thousands of zlotys. This tax cost frequently made litigation or prolonged negotiation more appealing than a direct deal. By removing this tax penalty, the Finance Ministry is effectively subsidizing out-of-court restructuring. This strategy aims to reduce the flow of Swiss franc mortgage cases into Polish courts, alleviating pressure on the judicial system.

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Since the instrument in question is a regulation rather than a new statute, it can move relatively quickly through the ministry and enter into force without requiring parliamentary approval. The proposed window starts on 1 January 2027, providing banks and borrowers with adequate time to plan their settlements under both the current regime and the extended one. The regulation is not yet final, as the draft stage allows for potential changes to the terms before implementation.

The extension ensures that the settlement channel remains attractive for Swiss franc mortgage borrowers. For anyone currently negotiating a settlement, the forgiven amount will not be taxed and does not need to be reported to the tax office. The exemption applies automatically, requiring no separate application from the borrower. This streamlined process removes a significant barrier to resolving the long-standing Swiss franc loan crisis in Poland.