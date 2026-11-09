Poland experienced its first-ever mass shooting on Saturday, and mainstream outlets have reported the shooter appeared to be influenced by 'far-right ideology,' though Polish officials have since walk...

Poland experienced its first-ever mass shooting on Saturday, and mainstream outlets have reported the shooter appeared to be influenced by"far-right ideology," though Polish officials have since walked back the claim.

Michał Oksiński, a 24-year-old Polish man, shot and killed nine and wounded more than a dozen in the center of Kraków on Saturday. Police shot and arrested Oksiński, who reportedly died from his wounds in a hospital early on Monday. Police found his mother, father, and sister dead at his home later on Saturday. When the shooting happened, two surgeons were reportedly eating nearby and rushed onto the scene to administer aid to Oksiński and two injured police officers.

Also read Poland mourns victims of Krakow mass shooting as terrorism probe launched

Following the shooting, Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński told reporters,"Everything points to the fact that the shooter was influenced by far-right ideology, a matter that will also be subject to investigation.

" Later, on a news program, Kierwiński,"Everything indicates that the perpetrator acted alone and held very radical views. " When pushed on the unverified nature of the claim and asked about the reason for his claim, he said,"As I said, these are things that are now being checked by the police, and the evidence material that is at the disposal of the police, and I will not expand on that now.

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" Polish Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek also urged patience and told Polish radio,"Evidence is ​being collected, ​but I will not ​show or disclose it. I ask for restraint.

"the minister's claim later in its coverage but expressed skepticism and noted that"investigators have not publicly established a motive for the attack. " Many outlets continued with the"far-right" framing on Sunday and Monday after Kierwiński and Żurek made their follow-up comments.on Sunday night, however, that"local residents were not buying" that"far-right" claim. One man who had seen Oksiński around in his neighborhood said,"He wore a black hoodie and painted his nails black, but does that mean anything?

Claims of a political attack is just empty talk.

"popular Polish paper Rzeczpospolita on Sunday that police had discovered materials that indicated Oksiński"may be ultraleft-wing. " The source urged caution in determining if the shooting was political and said,"He was simply eliminating people. " Prosecutor Piotr SokółPolish tabloid Super Express,"We have no information indicating that any evidence has been uncovered pointing to any active involvement, generally speaking, in any political or extremist activity.

" Friends of OksińskiPolish television,"He didn't have any tendencies that you could actually call right-wing," and"He was quite… emotional when it came to all kinds of failures and setbacks. I remember he was very easily offended.

"The shooting comes at a particularly politically fragile time for Poland. The country has been locked in a constitutional crisis and dispute between Prime Minister Tusk's centrist Civic Coalition and the populist conservative Law and Justice party, an ally of the independent President Nawrocki.

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Most recently, on October 30, police were deployed to the country's top court while Nawrocki was on a trip abroad, an escalation PiSPoland has been left shocked after a rare mass shooting in the country's south — prompting national mourning and heightened security, as authorities say the attack was likely driven by far-right ideology. The gunman killed at least six people in Kraków during a deadly rampage in the city's historic main square on Saturday. Sixteen others were injured.

Three bodies were later found at the suspect's home in the town of Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, about 120 miles northeast of Kraków. Police say they were the attacker's sister, mother and father. A gunman suspected of killing six people in central Krakow and his parents and sister at their home has died in hospital, Polish police say.

The 24-year-old, who officials said was apparently inspired by"far-right ideologies", was injured after opening fire in central Krakow, the second largest city in Poland, on Saturday. Armed officers raced to the scene and engaged in a gunfight with the suspect, who was shot within three minutes of the attack beginning, preventing a further massacre, officials said.

Kraków police source has said that the gunman behind Saturday's mass shooting, which left nine people dead and more than a dozen injured, held far-left rather than far-right views, directly challenging Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński's claim, which has already spread through Western mainstream media and been amplified by liberal-progressive and left-wing MEPs, including Renew Europe leader Valérie Hayer. Rzeczpospolita, one of Poland's leading newspapers, broke the explosive story on Sunday, quoting a source within Kraków police who said officers had discovered material suggesting that the 24-year-old Michał Oksiński 'may be...

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