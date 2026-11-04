Poland Constitutional Tribunal Crisis Deepens as Prosecutors Probe Assault on Judges

Poland's constitutional crisis deepens as a disputed tribunal assembly convenes eight judges while prosecutors investigate alleged assault. Rival factions clash over quorum rules and the suspension of court leadership amid heightened political tension in Warsaw.

Poland's constitutional crisis reached a volatile peak on Tuesday as eight judges convened a disputed assembly of the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw. This controversial gathering occurred simultaneously with the announcement that prosecutors had opened a formal investigation into an alleged assault on two judges. The dual developments highlight the intensifying legal and physical confrontations between rival factions controlling different aspects of the court's operations.

The tribunal assembly was convened by Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, who assumed control of the court after ordering the temporary suspension of President Bogdan Swieczkowski and Deputy President Bartlomiej Sochanski. According to Polish media reports, eight judges attended this specific meeting. Korwin-Piotrowska and her faction argued that this number satisfied the required two-thirds quorum for official decisions. Their legal interpretation rested on excluding the suspended leaders from the count entirely.

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Furthermore, this faction insisted that Judge Jaroslaw Wyrembak, whose appointment is currently subject to legal dispute, should not be included in the total number of judges for quorum purposes. Opposing this view, President Swieczkowski and supporting judges rejected the validity of the eight-member meeting. They argued that the two-thirds majority must be calculated based on the tribunal's constitutionally prescribed total of 15 judges. Under this strict interpretation, at least 10 judges must participate for any assembly to be considered legally binding.

Separate from the procedural battle, prosecutors announced they had opened a formal investigation into violent incidents that occurred at the tribunal late on the night of October 30. Preliminary findings cited by officials indicate that several individuals allegedly pushed Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska and Judge Krystian Markiewicz away from an entrance before they could enter the building. The investigation extends beyond the physical altercation to cover allegations of attempting to use force or make unlawful threats to influence the court's official activities.

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The confrontation drew in high-level political figures, including Polish President Karol Nawrocki, an ally of the opposition Law and Justice party. Nawrocki cut short a diplomatic trip to Senegal and returned to Warsaw immediately upon hearing of the unrest. He arrived at the tribunal building amid a tense standoff between various groups of judges and officials. The president subsequently offered a conflicting narrative regarding the events at the court.

Justice Minister and Prosecutor General Waldemar Zurek stated that there is concrete evidence indicating that people, including judges, were pushed during the incident. However, the office of President Nawrocki disputed this characterization. Nawrocki's office claimed that video footage shows Judge Korwin-Piotrowska and others attempting to physically prevent the president from entering the building. These conflicting accounts underscore the deep political divisions surrounding the crisis.

This latest development marks the most volatile stage in Poland's long-running dispute over the Constitutional Tribunal. The conflict initially intensified in 2015 after the Law and Justice party came to power and began changing the court's composition and functioning. Now in opposition, the party remains a central actor in the ongoing struggle for control over the nation's highest constitutional authority.

The unresolved dispute over quorum requirements and the allegations of violence against judges create a precarious environment for the rule of law in Poland. With rival factions holding competing views on who has the authority to make binding decisions, the stability of the constitutional court remains in question. Legal experts and citizens alike are watching closely to see how the prosecutors' investigation and any subsequent court rulings will resolve the standoff.

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As the investigation proceeds, the focus remains on whether the eight-judge assembly can legitimize its actions or if the requirement for ten judges will be enforced by higher courts. The physical safety of judicial officials and the integrity of constitutional procedures are now under direct scrutiny. This situation highlights the deep divisions within Poland's political and legal institutions, with no clear resolution in sight.