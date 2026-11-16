Experts attribute Poland's rapid infrastructure growth to Design and Build contracts. German firms face delays but can adopt similar models to improve efficiency and competitiveness.

Poland is outpacing Germany in infrastructure development by utilizing the 'Design and Build' contracting model. This integrated approach allows a single contractor to manage both planning and construction, significantly reducing disputes and delays. The result is a faster, more efficient road construction sector that is transforming the country's logistics landscape.

Poland Expressway Network Expansion

The West Pomerania region exemplifies this rapid growth. The local expressway network expanded from 48 kilometers in 2006 to 468 kilometers in 2026. This nearly tenfold increase demonstrates the scale of modernization efforts across the nation. New bridges, such as the one under construction near Kołbaskowo, signal a broader trend of accelerated development.

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A new bypass around Szczecin is part of this expansion effort. It aims to relieve city traffic while improving regional connectivity. This infrastructure boom is driven by a nationwide strategy to modernize transport links. The speed of execution distinguishes Poland from its German neighbors.

Contracting Models and Legal Structures

Experts identify the 'Design and Build' model as a primary driver of this speed. In this system, one firm handles planning and execution. This eliminates conflicts between separate planners and builders. Such conflicts often cause costly overruns in fragmented markets.

Lawyer Artur Barczewski highlights the legal advantages of this integration. He notes that it reduces interface problems between design and construction phases. This streamlined process allows for faster project delivery. The model is becoming a standard for efficient public works.

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Mateusz Grzeszczuk of the General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways (GDDKiA) supports this view. The GDDKiA oversees the planning and building of expressways. Grzeszczuk notes that planning is simpler in rural areas with few settlements. This contrasts with the densely built Ruhr region in Germany.

Additionally, Polish construction sites often operate around the clock. Work frequently continues in three shifts to maximize progress. Permits are issued faster than in neighboring countries. These operational efficiencies contribute significantly to reduced timelines.

STRABAG and Market Position

Austrian construction group STRABAG has been active in Poland for nearly 40 years. The country is now among its key markets. The company generated €1.9 billion in revenue in Poland last year. This figure highlights the market's importance for international contractors.

Jörg Rösler, a board member of STRABAG, confirms Poland's leaner approval processes. He notes that public participation and environmental requirements are less complex. Rösler advocates for Germany to adopt more 'Design and Build' contracts. He believes this change would improve project outcomes.

For STRABAG, the 'Design and Build' model reduces interface risks. It allows for faster project execution and improved margins. Client satisfaction increases due to streamlined delivery. The company is well-positioned to leverage its Polish experience. It can advocate for similar changes in home markets.

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Comparative Analysis with German Processes

German construction stakeholders face complex approval processes. Extensive public participation and high environmental standards often stretch years between planning and construction start. These factors ensure thorough oversight but create bottlenecks. The fragmented approach separates design from construction.

This separation frequently leads to disputes and costly changes. German firms face longer project cycles and higher legal costs. They risk losing competitiveness due to these inefficiencies. The Polish example suggests that integrating planning and execution could mitigate these issues.

However, adoption in Germany faces institutional and legal hurdles. Any shift would require balancing speed with environmental safeguards. This is a politically sensitive trade-off for policymakers. German regions bordering Poland may feel pressure to accelerate projects. They risk being left behind in terms of connectivity.

Future Implications for Industry

Poland's faster infrastructure development enhances its attractiveness for investment. Logistics, manufacturing, and real estate sectors benefit from improved connectivity. Reduced transport costs and time-to-market make Poland more competitive within the EU. This advantage extends to private projects as well.

In Poland, a homeowner can obtain a building permit within months. In Germany, the process typically takes longer. This disparity affects residential and commercial development rates. It influences where businesses choose to locate their operations.

German construction firms should recognize that Poland's speed stems from integrated contracting. It is not just about lower costs. The Polish example offers concrete lessons for policymakers. In the short term, companies can pilot 'Design and Build' contracts. They should assess pipelines for opportunities to consolidate planning and execution.