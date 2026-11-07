Pokémon Winds & Waves Starter Details and 30th Anniversary Events

Nintendo and Game Freak reveal the new starters for Pokémon Winds & Waves alongside extensive 30th anniversary celebrations and the NHK Symphony Orchestra concert tour.

Nintendo and Game Freak have officially unveiled the first three new Pokémon species for the upcoming title Pokémon Winds & Waves as part of the franchise's 30th anniversary celebration. The announcement highlights the release of these creatures for the Nintendo Switch 2 platform, with the game scheduled for launch in 2027. This major milestone event coincides with a massive wave of merchandising, collaborations, and special global events organized by The Pokémon Company to commemorate three decades of the series. The initial reveal provides players with their first look at the new starter Pokémon line, setting the stage for the next generation of open-world exploration.

New Starter Pokémon Revealed for Switch 2

The three new starter monsters introduced for Pokémon Winds & Waves are the Water-type Gecqua, the Fire-type Pombon, and the Grass-type Browt. These creatures represent the initial choice for players embarking on their adventure in the new tropical open-world region expected to be featured in the game. While Game Freak has not yet confirmed the full evolutionary lines for these specific Pokémon, the official trailer showcased them in action alongside familiar faces from previous generations. The visual style presented in these early glimpses carries a distinct retro flavor, aligning perfectly with the nostalgic tone of the 30th anniversary celebration.

Also read How to Secure Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Cards at MSRP

NHK Symphony Orchestra Collaboration Details

In October, The Pokémon Company partnered with the NHK Symphony Orchestra in Japan for a special Classic Concert Tour. This collaboration was designed to celebrate the 30th birthday of the Pokémon franchise alongside the 100th anniversary of the NHK Symphony Orchestra itself. The event featured gorgeous new artwork of every single starter Pokémon from the last three decades, including the newly revealed Browt, Pombon, and Gecqua. Pikachu served as the conductor for the performance, maintaining the tradition of the electric mouse receiving top billing in major franchise promotions.

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Exclusive Artwork and Mystery Evolutions

The special artwork for the concert was created by the artist known as sowsow on social media. A notable detail in this collection is that the three new monsters are the only ones without associated musical instruments. This omission has led to speculation that The Pokémon Company intentionally withheld clues regarding Pombon, which is rumored to evolve into a fiery brass instrument named Trompombone. The designs provide limited insight into the new starters but successfully place them within the historical context of the franchise's past three decades.

Upcoming Announcements and Release Timeline

There is currently no confirmation from Nintendo or Game Freak regarding when the evolutions for Browt, Pombon, and Gecqua will be officially displayed. Industry observers anticipate that these designs may remain hidden until players encounter them in the game next year, though leaks are increasingly common. A mysterious countdown on official channels points toward November 30, but it is unclear if this date relates specifically to Pokémon Winds & Waves. The next major official look at the game is expected to arrive on February 2027 during next Pokémon Day.