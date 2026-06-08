Pokemon Winds & Waves Likely to Drop Stellar Type, Continuing Trend of One-Game Gimmicks

An analysis of the decision to remove the Stellar type from the upcoming Pokemon Winds & Waves games, examining the impact on balance and the history of temporary mechanics in the Pokemon series.

The Pokémon franchise has always evolved alongside its iconic creatures. Just as the roster of Pokémon expanded over generations, the methods of categorizing them have also changed.

While Pokémon have been sorted by types since the beginning, new types have been added, and some Pokémon have even had their types altered or received a secondary type. Typically, when a new type is introduced, it becomes a permanent fixture, influencing the balance of battles by introducing new strengths and weaknesses.

However, in the Pokémon Trading Card Game, types have been abandoned before; for example, the Fairy type was briefly used but later reclassified as Psychic. In the main video games, the only type ever removed was the ??? type, assigned solely to the move Curse. Now, it appears that the next generation of games, reportedly titled Pokémon Winds & Waves, will drop the Stellar type, a form exclusive to Terastallized Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Stellar Pokémon are a unique case: they have no inherent type advantages over others except against other Stellar Pokémon, and they do not interact specially with other types. This insular nature makes their removal relatively low-impact on the overall battle system. Ditching the Stellar type would not cause significant disruption to battle mechanics. Unlike removing a fundamental type like Fire or Water, which would upset the intricate balance of type interactions, eliminating Stellar leaves the core dynamic untouched.

It simply means that Terastallized Pokémon will not appear in Winds & Waves. While these forms offered visually striking designs, their exclusion makes sense from both a balancing and narrative perspective. The Terastal phenomenon is deeply tied to the lore of the Paldea region, and importing it into a new setting could feel forced. By leaving it behind, the developers can avoid cluttering the series with ever-growing mechanics.

This is not an isolated occurrence: Pokémon generations often introduce unique gimmicks that are later discarded. Mega Evolution appeared in several games before being relegated to spin-offs, and Gigantamax forms have only been featured in Pokémon Sword & Shield. Similarly, Stellar type is likely to follow that pattern, remaining a signature of its home generation rather than a permanent addition. This approach preserves the distinct identity of each generation while preventing the series from becoming overly complex.

If every mechanic from every generation were included in each new game, the experience would feel bloated and confusing. Dropping the Stellar type is a logical step for Winds & Waves, allowing the game to focus on its own regional identity and new features. Fans may miss the flashy Terastallized forms, but the decision aligns with the franchise's history of temporary innovations.

Ultimately, the removal of Stellar type is a minor change that simplifies the game without sacrificing depth, and it reinforces the idea that not every gimmick needs to persist forever. The Pokémon series continues to evolve, and sometimes evolution means letting go of the past to make room for the future





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