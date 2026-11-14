Pokemon Winds and Waves Confirm Over 100 Retro Pokemon for Switch 2 Launch

Nintendo and Game Freak announce that Pokemon Winds and Waves will feature over 100 confirmed retro Pokemon for the Switch 2 launch in 2027.

The upcoming title Pokemon Winds and Waves is generating significant anticipation among global fans as the franchise prepares to exclusively launch on the Nintendo Switch 2. The game is scheduled for release in 2027, marking a major shift for the series as it moves away from the current console generation. This transition comes with high expectations, as previous Switch entries, while commercially successful, did not always match the critical resonance of earlier Nintendo DS titles. The developer Game Freak and publisher The Pokemon Company are leveraging this new hardware opportunity to deliver a more expansive experience.

Over 100 Pokemon Confirmed for Launch Roster

Pokemon Winds and Waves will feature a confirmed roster of over 100 Pokemon available at launch, a detail that has intensified fan excitement ahead of the 2027 release date. This substantial number includes species from across the past nine generations of the franchise, ensuring a deep connection to the series history. The announcement follows the reveal of the initial trailer, which showcased a wide array of familiar faces alongside glimpses of the new region. This approach mirrors the strategy used in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which featured a massive inclusion of previous generation Pokemon.

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54 Directly Confirmed Species From Trailer

Direct visual confirmation from the trailer identifies 54 specific Pokemon species that will appear in the game. This group includes various evolutions that do not physically appear in the cinematic but are logically present within the game mechanics. The list encompasses a diverse mix of types and generations, ranging from classic favorites to more recent additions. This initial block of 54 species serves as the foundation for the larger roster that players can expect to encounter in the wild.

Legacy Stars and Box Legendary Inclusions

Beyond the primary list, two box legendary Pokemon will join the roster as central figures of the game narrative. Additionally, Galarian Corsola and its evolution Cursola are confirmed to appear, building on the earlier sighting of the base Corsola in the promotional material. These additions highlight the developers' commitment to cross-generational connectivity and nostalgia. The inclusion of these specific legacy figures suggests a gameplay style that rewards players with deep knowledge of the broader Pokemon universe.

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Drawing Clues Reveal 44 Additional Pokemon

A further 44 Pokemon are considered confirmed based on 18 distinct drawings shown throughout the trailer. These artistic depictions all but guarantee the existence of these species and their respective evolutions in the final game. This method of confirmation adds a layer of strategic engagement for fans who analyze promotional content for hidden details. The combination of direct sightings and artistic clues creates a robust pre-launch database of available creatures.

Massive Pokedex and Regional Expansion

The confirmed count of 102 Pokemon is just the beginning, as hundreds more from previous generations and Gen 10 exclusives are expected. The full Pokédex will be significantly larger, offering a nuanced and expansive gameplay experience for early adopters. This massive scale is made possible by the increased capabilities of the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware. Players can look forward to catching these creatures in a stunning new region that promises to redefine the open-world RPG format for the franchise.