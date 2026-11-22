Nintendo and Game Freak fans can now buy the new Glaceon Undersea Holiday Plush from the Pokemon Center. This official merchandise launches before Pokemon Winds and Waves in 2027.

Nintendo and Game Freak have officially launched the Glaceon Pokémon Undersea Holiday Plush through the Pokémon Center online storefront. This new merchandise item arrives as fans anticipate the upcoming release of the Gen 10 titles, Pokemon Winds and Waves. The plush features a redesigned Glaceon dressed in a snowflake-covered cape and a red-and-green bow tie with a Poké Ball emblem. Available now, the collectible is priced at $19.99 for customers looking to expand their holiday shopping list.

Undersea Holiday Collection Details

The Pokémon Undersea Holiday collection is exclusive to the official Pokémon Center online store. The Glaceon plush measures 8 1/4 inches tall and 8 inches in length. It includes sewn holiday ornaments stacked at its feet to enhance the seasonal aesthetic. The Pokémon Center offers free shipping on all orders that reach a total value of $20 or more. This pricing structure makes it easy for single-item purchasers to avoid additional shipping costs.

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Glaceon Iconic Status and 30th Anniversary

Glaceon originally debuted in the Gen 4 games and remains one of the most popular Eeveelutions in the franchise. The Pokémon Company has celebrated its 30th anniversary throughout 2026 with numerous re-releases and brand-new merchandise. Fans have seen FireRed and LeafGreen re-released on Switch and Switch 2 consoles. Other anniversary items include Adidas sneakers, a Stern pinball machine, Santa Cruz skateboard decks, and McDonald's Happy Meal toys. Glaceon has appeared in many of these celebrations, including Build-A-Bear stuffed animals and various apparel items like sweaters and action figures.

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Pokemon Winds And Waves Release Window

Pokemon Winds and Waves is scheduled for release sometime in 2027. Nintendo and Game Freak have not yet confirmed a specific launch date for the Gen 10 games. Fans are eagerly awaiting more information following the first trailer that debuted earlier this year. Pokémon Day 2027, which occurs on February 27, is expected to be the next occasion for a new trailer. Rumors suggest a release window of November 2027, which aligns with the typical release schedule for mainline Pokémon titles.

Fan Reactions and Eeveelution Speculation

Official details from Pokémon Day 2026 have not stopped rumors and alleged leaks from surfacing online. Many fans are hoping to see a new Eevee evolution for the Gen 10 games. The anticipation for Pokemon Winds and Waves has been high since the initial trailer release. Glaceon will undoubtedly be included in the upcoming Gen 10 games despite its current holiday appearance. The release of the plush toy allows fans to support the franchise while waiting for the next major game announcement. This holiday merchandise serves as a timely gift for collectors and casual fans alike before the games arrive next year.