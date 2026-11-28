The Pokemon TV anime series will return in October 2027 following its final episodes in December, marking the longest break in its nearly 30-year history as it shifts focus to new protagonists Liko and Roy.

The long-running Pokémon TV anime series has officially announced a significant production pause that will extend until October 2027. This decision follows the conclusion of the current story arc featuring protagonists Liko and Roy, who have faced substantial challenges throughout their adventures. The network confirmed that the series will observe a nine-month hiatus, which stands as the longest single break in the franchise's nearly thirty-year television history.

Current Season Concludes With Final Episodes

The upcoming episodes will serve as the finale for the first major season of Liko and Roy's journey in the Pokémon world. Viewers in Japan can expect to watch the final installments on December 4, December 11, and December 18. These dates mark the definitive end of the current narrative block, paving the way for a transitional period in the programming schedule. The broadcast lineup will wrap up this chapter before entering the extended break.

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Thirty Year Anniversary Specials Fill Time Slot

During the months between the series finale and its planned return, the time slot will be occupied by special programming celebrating the thirty-year anniversary of the Pokémon anime. This interim content is designed to commemorate the franchise's longevity while allowing the production team time to prepare for the next phase of storytelling. The announcement confirms that Ash Ketchum's era has definitively concluded, and the franchise is moving forward with new generations of trainers.

New Region Focus Drives Production Timeline

Industry analysis suggests that the lengthy hiatus aligns with the development of the next generation of Pokémon games, which features a new region. The anime is expected to focus heavily on this upcoming game location in the 2027 season, requiring extensive preparation for animation and narrative development. This strategic pause allows the studio to ensure high-quality production values for the new setting, ensuring a seamless transition for the audience.

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Ash Ketchum Legacy Remains Intact

Fans have already received a major commemoration of Ash Ketchum's legacy through his final two seasons, which detailed his rise to becoming a Pokémon World Champion before his retirement. This narrative arc provided a comprehensive and emotionally resonant conclusion to his character's journey. Consequently, the upcoming anniversary programming is unlikely to focus extensively on revisiting Ash's story, as his retirement has been fully addressed. The franchise is now fully committed to establishing the identities and stories of Liko and Roy as the new central figures.

Future Plans For Next Season Remain Secret

While the return date is set, specific details regarding the title and plot of the new season remain undisclosed. Production teams are likely working behind the scenes to integrate the new game mechanics and regional elements into the animated series. This period of silence is standard procedure for major franchises ensuring all creative elements are aligned with the release of new merchandise and game titles. The hiatus will allow the creators to build anticipation for the next chapter in the Pokémon universe.