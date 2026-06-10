Pokémon TCG's 30th Anniversary 'Classic Collection' Drives Up Prices of Rare Cards

The upcoming 'Classic Collection' reprints for Pokémon TCG's 30th anniversary are causing significant price increases for featured cards, with Pikachu & Zekrom GX's price nearly tripling. The teaser for the full lineup suggests several other cards could see similar market impacts. While reprints typically calm markets, anniversary reprints can have the opposite effect, driving up prices for original versions.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game ( TCG ) is gearing up for its 30th anniversary with the ' Classic Collection ' reprints, scheduled for release in September. The hype has already begun, causing significant price increases for the featured cards.

Notably, Pikachu & Zekrom GX, originally from the 2019 'Team Up' expansion, has seen its price nearly triple, from around $40 to over $100, after its inclusion in the 'Classic Collection' was announced. The new version will come with a Pikachu anniversary stamp and special holofoil treatment, making it highly sought after by collectors.

However, this also increases the perceived value of the original card, driving up its price. Japan's 30th Celebration website has teased the likely full 'Classic Collection' lineup, which includes several cards that could see similar market impacts. Crystal Lugia from 'Aquapolis' and Shining Celebi from 'Neo Destiny' are expected to draw significant attention.

Beyond these, notable cards like Dark Tyranitar from 'Team Rocket Returns', Scizor ex from 'Unseen Forces', Rayquaza EX from 'Dragons Exalted', and N from 'Noble Victories' are also set to be reprinted. These cards carry nostalgia, competitive history, or character appeal, making them highly desirable to collectors. While reprints typically calm markets by increasing supply, anniversary reprints can have the opposite effect. The extreme rarity of 'Classic Collection' cards can send prices for the original versions skyrocketing.

This appears to be what happened with Pikachu & Zekrom GX. The card's price spike was not due to collectors suddenly discovering Tag Team Pokémon, but rather Pokémon effectively designating it as a card that matters. While the 'Classic Collection' should make some iconic cards more accessible, it may also function as a giant neon arrow pointing collectors towards the cards they were already primed to chase, potentially driving up prices for the original versions





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Pokémon Trading Card Game TCG 30Th Anniversary Classic Collection Pikachu & Zekrom GX Card Prices Reprints Collectibles

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