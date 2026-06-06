Pokemon TCG Reveals New Futuristic Rares & Full Art Cards for the 30th Celebration Collection

The Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration set just keeps getting better. Check out the newest reveals for this upcoming collection.

already hinted at a strong new special collection. But today, Pokemon fans got a look at 2 new Futuristic Rares, plus a handful of full art cards, that will be released when the collection makes its debut later this year.

And this set just keeps getting better.. Thus far, the English-language equivalents of the cards have not been revealed.

However, we can get a pretty good idea of what these stunning new Pikachu Futuristic Rares and full art depictions of Espeon and Umbreon will look like with the worldwide release. And it’s safe to say my personal Eevee-loving excitement for this set just increased… as did my fear it will beFuturistic Box, which is set to release in Japan on September 16th. Presumably, we will get these cards in a similar English-language product, given the collection’s simultaneous worldwide release.

This set features a variety of accessories, including Umbreon and Espeon coins, a playmat, and more. And of course, we got a look at some new cards that will be part of the set, as well.

First and foremost, the set will include 2 Pikachu Futuristic Rares, depicted above. This is the new rarity tier that’s being added to thecollection. The newly revealed cards are both Pikachu ex, with a similar light and dark theme to the Mew and Mewtwo cards previously showcased.

They are pretty stunning, but personally, it feels a little weird to have 30 unique Pikachu promosIn addition to these Pikachu ex, we got a look at some truly stunning full art cards for Umbreon ex and Espeon ex. The Futuristic Box is themed after these 2 Eeveelutions, so of course, they play a key role in the card list.

The full art cards show each Pokemon looking out over the city with an Eevee, an adorable nod to where they come from. There are also depictions of the number 30 in the sky for each, celebrating the Pokemon franchise’s big birthday this year. Alas, I can already imagine the high prices we’ll see for these on the resale market.

Along with these full art reveals, we got a look at a handful of other common cards that will be included inas well. These include Umbreon and Espeon ex designs and a handful of other Pokemon like Zorua and, of course, Eevee itself. You can check out the full list of revealed cards In all, this is shaping up to be a solid new special collection. And with that Umbreon/Espeon theme, it’s also shaping up to potentially





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