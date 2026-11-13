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Pokemon TCG Reveals 2027 Early Releases and Price Hikes

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Pokemon TCG Reveals 2027 Early Releases and Price Hikes
Pokemon Day 2027 Collection · Flowing Fists · Pokemon TCG
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The Pokemon TCG confirms the January 29 release of the Pokemon Day 2027 Collection, preceding the Flowing Fists expansion. Japan sees a 15 percent price increase.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is accelerating its 2027 launch schedule with the official announcement of the Pokemon Day 2027 Collection. The Pokemon Company International confirmed that this new product will hit retail shelves on January 29, 2027, arriving shortly before the expected Valentine's Box release on January 27.

Pokemon Day 2027 Collection Details

This special holiday edition features a holo Pikachu card from the Ascended Heroes expansion, stamped with a unique Pokemon Day 2027 seal. The retail box is priced at $14.99 and includes three booster packs alongside a special metallic coin to commemorate the annual celebration. It also provides a code card for digital integration with Pokemon TCG Live.

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Flowing Fists Release and Mascot

Following the holiday box, the primary expansion Flowing Fists arrives on February 5, 2027, marking the first major set of the year. The set adapts the Japanese Aura Seeker expansion and features Mega Lucario Z as its main mascot. Mega Lucario Z appears in this game following its introduction in the Mega Dimension DLC for Legends: Z-A.

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Japan Price Hikes and Supply Chains

The Pokemon Company announced a significant price adjustment for the Japanese market in 2027. Booster pack prices in Japan will increase by 15 percent, representing the third hike in recent years. This price change does not currently affect North American supply chains due to different production logistics.

Upcoming Sets and Events

Fans can expect major announcements during the February 27 Pokemon Day event honoring the original 1996 game releases. This date is scheduled to reveal details for the Pokemon Winds and Waves expansion. The release of these products establishes a busy start to the year for the Trading Card Game franchise.

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Pokemon Day 2027 Collection Flowing Fists Pokemon TCG Mega Lucario Z The Pokemon Company

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