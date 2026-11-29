The Pokémon Trading Card Game is set to celebrate its return to the Johto region in 2027 with a series of groundbreaking releases. The year begins with the Flowing Fists set in February, followed by a historic synchronized launch of three ex★ series sets in May. These sets, titled Magma Heartbeat, Lightning Impact, and Aurora Ripples, feature the legendary beasts Entei, Raikou, and Suicune. This release strategy marks the first time in history that multiple TCG sets are launching simultaneously. Additional products include new Battle Start Decks and Mini Collection File Sets featuring Johto Pokémon, providing ample opportunities for both veteran collectors and newcomers to engage with the franchise.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game is embarking on a significant milestone in 2027 by officially returning to the Johto region, a locale that holds a revered place in the history of the franchise.

While the Pokémon series occasionally revisits regions explored in previous mainline games, anime arcs, and expanded media, such occurrences are relatively rare and typically generate substantial enthusiasm among the dedicated fanbase. Johto is widely regarded as the home of Generation Two, which introduced many fans to the depth and complexity of the Pokémon world.

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Flowing Fists Set Marks 2027 Start

This new release serves as a celebration of that legacy, transporting players back to the era of iconic characters and legendary beasts that defined a generation of gamers. The excitement surrounding this return is amplified by the announcement of a robust lineup of new products that will debut throughout the year, with the Flowing Fists set marking the first official release of 2027 in February.

This set is particularly notable for arriving shortly after the Delta Reign expansion, which launched in November 2026, ensuring that the momentum of the Trading Card Game community remains high and engaged with fresh content. The strategic planning behind the 2027 releases highlights an unprecedented approach by Creatures, the entity responsible for creating and managing the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

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In a historic first for the franchise, three additional sets will launch in Japan on the exact same day in May 2027. These sets are part of the new ex★ series, which replaces the previously popular Mega Evolution series. This shift was formally announced during Pokémon Worlds 2026 in August, signaling a new era for competitive and casual play alike.

Legendary Beasts Lead Ex★ Series Launch

The three sets are titled Magma Heartbeat, Lightning Impact, and Aurora Ripples, each featuring one of the legendary beasts from Generation Two as its central figure. Magma Heartbeat showcases Entei, Lightning Impact highlights Raikou, and Aurora Ripples focuses on Suicune. This synchronized release strategy is designed to create a massive surge of interest and accessibility for collectors and players who wish to acquire these highly anticipated cards simultaneously.

The introduction of these sets alongside the Flowing Fists release creates a dynamic landscape for the year, offering diverse gameplay experiences and thematic elements that appeal to a broad spectrum of the community. Beyond the main booster sets, the 2027 schedule includes a variety of ancillary products designed to enhance the collecting experience and introduce new players to the mechanics of the game.

Six new Battle Start Decks will launch alongside the ex★ series in May, featuring popular Pokémon such as Decidueye, Blaziken, Dondozo, Dedenne, Alcremie, and Lucario. These pre-constructed decks provide an accessible entry point for newcomers who may feel overwhelmed by the complexity of building a team from scratch.

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Mini Collections Reinforce Johto Theme

Additionally, Mini Collection File Sets will be released, which are binder-style products that include booster packs and exclusive promo cards. These files will predominantly feature Pokémon from the Johto region, reinforcing the thematic focus of the year. Priced at 990 yen, which is approximately six dollars, these items are set to launch first in Japan before potentially expanding to international markets.

The May 21, 2027, launch date for these supplementary products ensures that there will be multiple peaks of excitement throughout the year. This comprehensive approach not only rewards long-time fans with deep cuts into Johto lore but also provides a structured and inviting environment for new enthusiasts to join the community, ensuring the continued growth and vitality of the Pokémon Trading Card Game.