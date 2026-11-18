Creatures confirms three new Johto-themed sets for May 21, 2027, launching the Pokemon ex★ series and a 15% price hike in Japan.

Creatures Inc. has officially confirmed a major expansion of the Pokemon Trading Card Game centered on the Johto region, with releases scheduled for May 21, 2027. This announcement marks a significant return to the second generation of Pokemon games, a move that has generated substantial anticipation among the global collector community. While The Pokemon Company International previously outlined some early 2027 releases, the specific details regarding the Legendary Beasts and the new game mechanics provide the first concrete roadmap for next year.

Three Sets Launch Simultaneously in Japan

The Pokemon Company International and Creatures have verified that three distinct card sets will hit the Japanese market on the same day. PokéBeach reported that the expansions named Magma Heartbeat, Lightning Impact, and Aurora Ripples will all arrive simultaneously on May 21, 2027. This triple release format is unprecedented for the Japanese market, where dual sets are typically paired together rather than launching three separate collections at once.

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Each of these new sets features one of the Generation 2 Legendary Beasts as its primary mascot. Magma Heartbeat will showcase Entei, Lightning Impact will feature Raikou, and Aurora Ripples will highlight Suicune. These creatures have been teased to fans since the World Championships in August, but this official confirmation from Creatures solidifies their role in the upcoming product line. The simultaneous release of these three sets represents a bold structural change to how Creatures manages its domestic card game calendar.

New Pokemon ex★ Series Mechanics and Decks

These three expansions will serve as the official launch point for the new Pokemon ex★ series within the Trading Card Game. The introduction of this new series marks a potential transition period for the game, potentially signaling the end of the current Mega Evolution ex series. If this timeline holds true, the release of Pokemon TCG: Flowing Fists in February 2027 may represent one of the final appearances of Mega Evolution mechanics before the game fully transitions to the ex★ framework.

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On the same day as the set releases, Creatures will also introduce six new Battle Start Decks that are part of the Pokemon ex★ series. These starter decks will feature popular and powerful Pokemon as their headliners. The selected Pokemon include Decidueye, Blaziken, Dondozo, Dedenne, Alcremie, and Lucario. These decks provide an accessible entry point for new players while offering competitive options for seasoned collectors looking to build teams around these specific characters.

Price Increase and Western Market Adaptation

The May 2027 launch coincides with a significant economic shift for the product line in Japan. The Pokemon Company International has confirmed a 15% price increase for all Pokemon TCG booster packs starting in May. This hike applies exclusively to the Japanese market at this time, meaning international collectors will not face immediate cost changes unless similar adjustments are made later. The new ex★ series will be the first to reflect these higher retail prices.

For Western markets, the path forward involves adaptation rather than direct import. Unlike the Japanese release of three separate sets, Western consumers can expect these expansions to be fused into a single comprehensive set for later distribution. The Pokemon Company International has not yet confirmed the exact month for the Western release, nor has it verified if the fusion will result in a single unified product or multiple regional variants. Fans in North America and Europe will have to wait for further details on how the Johto nostalgia is packaged for international audiences.

While the November release of Pokemon TCG: Day and Night is still scheduled for this year, the focus has already shifted to the 2027 Johto expansion. The return to the Gold and Silver era offers a rare opportunity to explore the legacy of the Legendary Beasts in a modern card game format. Until the Western fusion strategy is clarified, the May 21, 2027 date stands as the definitive anchor for this major franchise development.