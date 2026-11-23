The Pokemon Trading Card Game releases Flowing Fists in February 2027 featuring Mega Lucario Z ex and other new designs before the series concludes in May 2027.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is preparing to introduce a significant wave of new Mega Evolution designs with its upcoming February 2027 release. This expansion, known as Flowing Fists, will serve as a major milestone for the game, offering both competitive players and collectors new high-value cards. The announcement confirms that the franchise will continue to leverage the popularity of these powerful forms before transitioning to a new series later in the year.

February 2027 Release Details

The Pokemon Company International has officially scheduled the launch of the Flowing Fists expansion for February 6, 2027. This date marks the first official English expansion to hit the market in 2027, establishing a clear timeline for fans eager to acquire the new cards. The set will serve as the English localization of the Japanese Aura Seeker expansion, which arrives in Japan later in the current month. This translation process ensures that Western players will have access to the same innovative designs and mechanics available in the Asian market shortly thereafter.

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Mega Lucario Z as Primary Mascot

Flowing Fists is positioned as a major addition to the ongoing Mega Evolution series within the Trading Card Game. The expansion features Mega Lucario Z ex as its primary mascot card, anchoring the promotional material and thematic identity of the set. The Pokemon Company International has confirmed that Mega Lucario Z ex will be the centerpiece of the collection, drawing attention from both veteran collectors and new players. This focus on a single, highly recognizable character helps to drive initial interest and sets the tone for the rest of the cards included in the expansion.

New Mega Evolution Designs Revealed

In addition to the titular mascot, the Flowing Fists expansion will introduce several other new Mega Evolution ex cards that have not yet appeared in the TCG. The confirmed lineup includes Mega Absol Z ex, Mega Garchomp Z ex, and Mega Glimmora ex. These specific designs are derived from the latest mainline role-playing game, Pokemon Legends: Z-A, marking their formal debut in the trading card format. By adapting these forms for the first time, the expansion brings visually distinct and thematically relevant cards to the market that reflect current trends in the core video game franchise.

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Transition to Pokemon ex Series

The release of Flowing Fists holds symbolic significance as it signals the approaching end of the current Mega Evolution era. The Pokemon Trading Card Game is scheduled to release Johto-based sets in May 2027, which will officially conclude the Mega Evolution series. These later sets will center around the three Legendary Beasts Entei, Raikou, and Suicune, introducing a new era defined by the Pokemon ex★ series. While the exact gameplay mechanics of the ex★ cards remain unclear, they are expected to replace Mega Evolution ex cards in both collections and competitive meta strategies.

Market Impact and Future Outlook

Collectors and players should view Flowing Fists as one of the final major releases for Mega Evolution ex cards in the near future. Although existing Mega Evolution cards will remain legal for competitive play for some time, new designs will likely become scarce as the franchise shifts its focus to the upcoming ex★ mechanics. This transition creates a unique window for collectors to acquire high-demand cards like Mega Lucario Z ex before the series concludes. The expansion promises to be a significant moment for the community, bridging the gap between the current generation and the next phase of the Trading Card Game.