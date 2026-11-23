The Pokémon TCG confirms three simultaneous May 21, 2027 releases in Japan. These sets launch the new ex★ series and feature Entei, Suicune, and Raikou. English releases follow later.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) has officially confirmed the release of three new distinct card sets scheduled for simultaneous launch on May 21, 2027, in Japan. This announcement addresses the persistent challenge of high consumer demand that causes preorders to sell out instantly at the Pokémon Center and major online retailers. The scarcity of supply has persisted despite the implementation of lottery systems to combat bots and scalpers.

Johto Legendaries and the New ex★ Series Launch

These three new sets will serve as the debut releases for the new Pokémon ex★ series, effectively concluding the current Mega Evolution series in the trading card game ecosystem. The ex★ branding was initially introduced during Pokémon Worlds 2026 in August 2026, but these May 2027 launches represent the first physical cards from this new lineage. Fans following the second generation of games will find specific interest in the thematic focus, as the sets feature the Johto Legendaries Entei, Suicune, and Raikou.

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Specific Set Names and Release Mechanics

Pokémon TCG Japan has assigned specific titles to these May 21, 2027, releases which directly correlate to the legendary Pokémon they highlight. The sets are identified as Magma Heartbeat, Lightning Impact, and Aurora Ripples. Based on the elemental themes embedded in these names, each set corresponds to one of the three legendaries: Entei, Suicune, or Raikou. While the specific mechanical rules governing the new ex★ series remain undisclosed, the thematic connection between the set names and the featured creatures is explicit.

Upcoming English Localization and Preorder Timeline

Although the initial launch is restricted to Japan in May 2027, English language versions of these cards are expected to follow later in the same year. The English set names have not yet been finalized, creating a period of uncertainty until official localization details are released. Once the English titles are announced by The Pokémon Company, preorder availability will begin exclusively on the Pokémon Center official online storefront. Major third-party retailers such as Target, Best Buy, and Amazon will typically open their preorder windows closer to the actual launch date.

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2026 and 2027 Release Schedule Context

This May 2027 announcement sits within a busy release calendar that extends from late 2026 through the first half of 2027. The Flowing Fists set, which introduces new Mega Evolutions from the Legends: Z-A video game including Mega Lucario Z, is scheduled for an English launch on February 5, 2027, with pre-release events occurring in January. Prior to that, the Aura Seeker booster box for Flowing Fists releases on November 27, 2026. Additional special boxed sets featuring Mega Raichu X and Y are confirmed for February and March 2027.

Consumer Strategy and Market Availability

Collectors and competitive players must navigate a complex preorder landscape designed to mitigate scalping and bot-driven inventory depletion. The Pokémon Company continues to rely on lottery systems at most major retailers to ensure fair access to high-demand products like the May 2027 Johto Legendary sets. Success in securing inventory will require early registration on the Pokémon Center platform and preparedness for the staggered release windows that open at different retailers in the weeks leading up to May 21, 2027.