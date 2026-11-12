Pokémon TCG 30th Day and Night Ultra Premium Collection Announced

The Pokémon TCG: 30th Celebration Ultra-Premium Collections Day Night features Espeon and Umbreon with exclusive Pikachu ex promos. See what is included in these high-end collector boxes.

The Pokémon Company International has officially introduced the Pokémon TCG: 30th Celebration Ultra-Premium Collections - Day & Night. This special release arrives in November to celebrate the franchise's thirtieth anniversary with premium packaging and exclusive card designs.

Espeon And Umbreon Focus

These new collections highlight two Generation 2 Eeveelutions with Espeon representing the day-themed set and Umbreon spearheading the night-themed set. The release follows the recent launch of the Delta Reign expansion and precedes the Flowing Fists set in 2027.

Also read Pokemon Company Announces 27 Regional Products for 30th Anniversary

Box Contents And Materials

Each Ultra-Premium Collection box contains thirty booster packs. One of these packs is a special edition featuring three cards from the Classic Collection. Buyers also receive special card sleeves and damage-counter dice similar to standard Elite Trainer Boxes.

The product includes a themed deck box for either Umbreon or Espeon. A metal coin featuring one of the two Eeveelutions is also included. The most notable item is a premium playmat centered around the main Eeveelution.

Advertisement

Exclusive Promo Cards

The sets feature an exclusive Pikachu ex promo card illustrated by YOSHIROTTEN. The day-themed set includes a day-themed Pikachu ex promo card. The night-themed set offers a night-themed Pikachu ex promo card instead.

These items distinguish the Ultra-Premium version from regular Elite Trainer Boxes. The promotional cards match the specific theme of the collection purchased by the customer.

Availability And Pricing

The two versions of the Pokémon TCG: 30th Celebration Ultra-Premium Collection - Day & Night are available online at the Pokémon Center storefront. Major retailers like Best Buy also stock these items. Some stores impose restrictions to target scalpers.

High demand from collectors and scalpers may make purchasing difficult. The 30th Celebration set was originally released in mid-September. These Ultra-Premium editions continue the anniversary celebrations with high-end materials.