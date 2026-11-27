Pokémon China unveils thirty pure gold Pikachu cards for the 30th anniversary, valued at over $106,000 in gold weight, displayed in Shanghai.

Pokémon China has announced the creation of thirty exclusive Pikachu cards crafted entirely from 99.9% pure gold to mark the franchise's 30th anniversary. These limited-edition collectibles are set to debut at the Lafayette Culture and Arts Center in Shanghai, representing a monumental milestone in Pokémon Trading Card Game history. The initiative highlights the immense financial scale of the collectible card market, where rare items routinely command seven-figure sums.

Pure Gold Composition and Market Value

Each of the thirty cards is constructed from a gold base sheet with a printed layer applied on top, ensuring the foundation is entirely metallic. According to data provided by PokéBeach, every individual card weighs exactly 30 grams. At current market rates for gold, the raw material cost for each card is approximately $3,500. Consequently, the total intrinsic value of the complete set based on metal weight alone totals roughly $106,000. While this figure represents the base commodity value, the unique nature of these pieces suggests their collectible worth could significantly exceed this amount if they were ever offered for sale.

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Exhibition Details and Public Accessibility

The thirty gold Pikachu cards will be on public display as part of the Pokémon Card Art Illustration Exhibition. The event runs from November 28 through December 27 at the Lafayette Culture and Arts Center in Shanghai. During this period, fans and collectors will have the opportunity to view the artwork up close, including intricate details such as the unprinted Poké Ball swirls on the reverse side that reveal the gold beneath. Despite the high-profile nature of the exhibition, there are currently no confirmed plans to sell these cards to the general public, making them effectively unobtainable for purchase.

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Historical Context and Collector Significance

This release stands in stark contrast to previous high-value Pokémon TCG transactions, such as the PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator card that sold for nearly $16.5 million earlier this year. While Delta Reign, the latest standard expansion, features cards selling for over $700 individually, the gold Pikachu set represents a different category of asset entirely. The Pokémon Company International has historically driven high demand through limited print runs, but producing physical gold objects places these items in a league of their own. Collectors with substantial budgets may find these pieces deeply appealing, yet their status as exhibition-only items prevents them from entering the secondary market.

Future Plans and Franchise Legacy

Following the conclusion of the exhibition in late December, the ultimate fate of the gold cards remains unconfirmed. It is unclear whether Pokémon China will auction the set, donate the pieces to a museum, or store them in a secure facility. Regardless of their final destination, the cards are already designated as some of the rarest Pokémon TCG items ever produced. This massive undertaking by Pokémon China serves as a grand farewell to a year filled with celebratory events honoring three decades of the franchise. The initiative underscores the enduring global appeal and financial power of the Pokémon Trading Card Game.