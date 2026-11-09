Pokemon Switch 2 Rumors: Charcadet Evolution and Oricorio Forms Leaked

New rumors suggest Pokemon Switch 2 features a Charcadet evolution, two Oricorio forms, and procedural generation. Learn about the alleged changes coming to the 2027 release.

Rumors regarding the upcoming Pokemon title for Nintendo Switch 2 have surfaced online, introducing new details about potential character evolutions and game mechanics. These leaks suggest that one of the most powerful Pokemon in the series may receive a significant new development, causing speculation among fans about whether certain previous characters would return in new forms.

Despite the excitement surrounding potential returns, the current information indicates that specific expected returns are not happening, or at least are not part of the confirmed leaked details. The leaks also highlight that gyms are intended to be completed in a fixed order, reversing previous trends, and that procedural generation will be utilized again to structure the game world.

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Adding to this emerging information, the leaker claims that Charcadet is receiving a new evolution. It remains unclear whether this new evolution will replace the pre-existing Armarouge and Ceruledge evolutions, or if it will be a complimentary or additive option. Regardless of the final implementation, this new form could potentially become one of the most powerful Pokemon in the game.

Charcadet Evolution Power Analysis

As a base evolution, Charcadet is not very powerful, nor is its pre-evolution Armarouge. However, Ceruledge is recognized as one of the most powerful Pokemon overall introduced in the current generation. It possesses one of the better base attacks in the game, making it a top-tier choice for competitive play. To this end, it is reasonable to think that a new evolution could prove similarly powerful for players seeking optimal battle strategies.

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New Oricorio Forms and Game Mechanics

Lastly, the rumor mentions that Oricorio is getting two new forms. This is the extent of the insight provided by the leaker regarding this specific Pokemon. Oricorio is a Pokemon that was introduced in Generation 7 with limited impact. Players will likely care about this one less as it is not exactly a fan-favorite Pokemon, nor is it particular meta relative to outside niche use cases here and there.

Release Timeline and Official Stance

All of that said, this intel should be taken with a grain of salt. None of this information is official, and even if it is accurate, it is subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time. So far, it has not drawn out Game Freak or Nintendo for a comment, and for a variety of reasons, there is no expectation for this to change. If a comment is received, the story will be updated accordingly.

The Pokemon Switch 2 title is scheduled to arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 sometime in 2027, likely during the holiday season. We should be hearing more about the upcoming Switch 2 games on Pokemon Day in February. And it looks like it may arrive with some confirmed details to address the current wave of speculation and rumors circulating among the fanbase.