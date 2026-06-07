Pokémon Ruby 2: A Fan-Made Sequel Brings Hoenn Back to Life

A dedicated fan is creating a direct sequel to Pokémon Ruby, set five years after Team Magma dried up the oceans. The ROM hack features a transformed Hoenn region, a new Dark-type gym, and a year of progress showcased in a recent video.

Every Pokémon fan has their own favorite entry in the franchise, but Pokémon Ruby is arguably one of the most underrated games of the bunch.

Released in 2003 for the Game Boy Advance, it (alongside Sapphire) was the first game to take us to the vibrant Hoenn region, and it really did feel like a glimpse at what the future of the franchise could really be with the advancement of hardware capabilities. The colorful overworld, dynamic weather effects, and double battles all felt like fresh innovations.

It helps that an iconic Pokémon like Groudon graces the cover, but there is solid gameplay there, and one of the better side narratives we have ever seen in the series with the nefarious schemes of Team Magma. Unfortunately, as is so often the case with the Pokémon formula, we never got a true sequel-but that could all change if one fan continues the work they have been doing.

Over on YouTube, you should be able to find the channel for King Cradi, a developer who is currently working on a direct sequel for the game, sensibly titled Pokémon Ruby 2. This ambitious ROM hack takes place five years after an alternate ending of the original game, in which Team Magma successfully managed to dry up the oceans of Hoenn with Groudon.

The latest video is a showcase of a year's worth of progress, and much of the project is now complete and looking better than ever. There are some really big changes from the world of the original that you know and love, with Lilycove City seemingly abandoned and a new Dark-type gym to conquer as a trainer. The world feels lived-in and changed by the cataclysmic event, with cracked earth, receding shorelines, and new routes emerging where water once stood.

King Cradi has also added new story elements, custom music, and improved graphics that push the GBA hardware to its limits. It really has the potential to be one of the better fan games we have ever seen, and the comments were predictably positive at all the positive progress that has been made so far. One comment read: Honestly, the fact you stuck with it this long says enough; take your time, and please don't burn yourself out.

This actually looks like a genuine sequel and the little stuff honestly goes a long way to bring the feel of the world to life. Another added: This makes me wonder how a reverse sequel would work, like if Kyogre devastated Hoenn the climate would not only have more water but maybe even be cooler and have more ice than just Shoal Cave.

Really cool hack though I only watched the start of the video, I don't want to spoil anything else that actually has some fun ideas! The download is set to release, entirely for free, to fans a little later this year, though you will want to make sure you have a legitimate copy of Pokémon Ruby to hand to keep everything above board.

Otherwise, it should be a great way of passing the time while we wait for the release of Winds and Waves next year. The fan community is buzzing with anticipation, and this project demonstrates the enduring love for the Hoenn region. With its dark narrative twist, expanded map, and new challenges, Pokémon Ruby 2 could become a standout example of what passionate fans can achieve.

Stay tuned for updates on King Cradi's channel for the final release date and any further teasers. This is a must-watch for any Pokémon enthusiast who has ever dreamed of a true Ruby sequel





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Pokemon Ruby ROM Hack Fan Sequel King Cradi Hoenn Region

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