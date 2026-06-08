The Pokémon franchise is expected to move to Disney+ in 2026, marking a significant shift for the franchise. The anime, which has been closely associated with Netflix, is expected to return to Disney XD.

Pokémon is reportedly moving to Disney+ in 2026, marking a significant shift for the franchise. The anime, which has been closely associated with Netflix , is expected to return to Disney XD.

This move would bring the franchise back under the Disney umbrella, after previous series aired on Disney XD. The franchise has been celebrating its 30th anniversary across games and merchandise, including a special Collector's Edition guide to every Pokémon. A broader streaming push would be an ideal fit into that strategy. The franchise began with Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green in Japan in 1996 before exploding into a global phenomenon across video games, trading cards, movies, anime, toys, and more.

The franchise has already been celebrating the milestone across games and merchandise, so a move to refresh brand awareness and visibility makes sense for the 30th anniversary. Disney and The Pokémon Company haven't yet publicly announced the change, but once it's confirmed, the move would be a huge shift for the franchise. The franchise has been closely associated with Netflix for a number of years, even collaborating to create original programming.

A move to Disney+ would bring the franchise back under the Disney umbrella, after previous series aired on Disney XD. The franchise has been celebrating its 30th anniversary across games and merchandise, including a special Collector's Edition guide to every Pokémon. A broader streaming push would be an ideal fit into that strategy.

The franchise began with Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green in Japan in 1996 before exploding into a global phenomenon across video games, trading cards, movies, anime, toys, and more. The franchise has already been celebrating the milestone across games and merchandise, so a move to refresh brand awareness and visibility makes sense for the 30th anniversary





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