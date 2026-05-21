Pokémon Horizons Season 3 Part 3 Release Date Revealed: June 26, 2026, on Netflix

The official Pokémon YouTube channel has posted a new trailer for Season 3 Part 3 of Pokémon Horizons, revealing the release date for the upcoming series on Netflix.

Season 3 Part 3 of Pokémon Horizons has revealed a new trailer with an official Netflix release date . The official Pokémon YouTube channel posted a video for the awaited return of Liko , Roy , and their friends.

Part 3's official description reads, 'The young Pokémon Trainers know they need to train even more if they want to become strong enough to take down the Explorers and stop the spread of Laquium once and for all. In Part 3, training becomes a top priority at Blueberry Academy, where there are all kinds of Pokémon to encounter—and where Elite Four members are eager for their next battle.

' The upcoming Pokémon Horizons Season 3 Part 3 release date is set for June 26, 2026, on Netflix. The new series will take place a year after Season 2's events and will feature 12 episodes. The story will focus on the Rising Volt Tacklers working to get new details on Terapagos and its connection to Laquium.

Ahead of Part 3 next month, all episodes of the Pokémon Horizons Season 1, Season 2, and Season 3 Part 1 and Part 2 are available to stream on Netflix





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pokémon Horizons Season 3 Part 3 Release Date Netflix Blueberry Academy Rising Volt Tacklers Terapagos Lakoium Elite Four Rising Hope Liko Roy Ash Ketchum Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Part 1 Season 3 Part 2 Pokémon Trailer Youtube Netflix Pokémon Horizons Season 3 Part 3 June 26 2026 Blueberry Academy Rising Volt Tacklers Terapagos Lakoium Elite Four Rising Hope Liko Roy Ash Ketchum Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Part 1 Season 3 Part 2 Pokémon Trailer Youtube Netflix Pokémon Horizons Season 3 Part 3 June 26 2026 Blueberry Academy Rising Volt Tacklers Terapagos Lakoium Elite Four Rising Hope Liko Roy Ash Ketchum Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Part 1 Season 3 Part 2 Pokémon Trailer Youtube Netflix Pokémon Horizons Season 3 Part 3 June 26 2026 Blueberry Academy Rising Volt Tacklers Terapagos Lakoium Elite Four Rising Hope Liko Roy Ash Ketchum Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Part 1 Season 3 Part 2 Pokémon Trailer Youtube Netflix Pokémon Horizons Season 3 Part 3 June 26 2026 Blueberry Academy Rising Volt Tacklers Terapagos Lakoium Elite Four Rising Hope Liko Roy Ash Ketchum Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Part 1 Season 3 Part 2 Pokémon Trailer Youtube Netflix Pokémon Horizons Season 3 Part 3 June 26 2026 Blueberry Academy Rising Volt Tacklers Terapagos Lakoium Elite Four Rising Hope Liko Roy Ash Ketchum Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Part 1 Season 3 Part 2 Pokémon Trailer Youtube Netflix Pokémon Horizons Season 3 Part 3 June 26 2026 Blueberry Academy Rising Volt Tacklers Terapagos Lakoium Elite Four Rising Hope Liko Roy Ash Ketchum Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Part 1 Season 3 Part 2 Pokémon Trailer Youtube Netflix Pokémon Horizons Season 3 Part 3 June 26 2026 Blueberry Academy Rising Volt Tacklers Terapagos Lakoium Elite Four Rising Hope Liko Roy Ash Ketchum Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Part 1 Season 3 Part 2 Pokémon Trailer Youtube Netflix Pokémon Horizons Season 3 Part 3 June 26 2026 Blueberry Academy Rising Volt Tacklers Terapagos Lakoium Elite Four Rising Hope Liko Roy Ash Ketchum Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Part 1 Season 3 Part 2 Pokémon Trailer Youtube Netflix Pokémon Horizons Season 3 Part 3 June 26 2026 Blueberry Academy Rising Volt Tacklers Terapagos Lakoium Elite Four Rising Hope Liko Roy Ash Ketchum Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Part 1 Season 3 Part 2 Pokémon Trailer Youtube Netflix Pokémon Horizons Season 3 Part 3 June 26 2026 Blueberry Academy Rising Volt Tacklers Terapagos Lakoium Elite Four Rising Hope Liko Roy Ash Ketchum Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Part 1 Season 3 Part 2 Pokémon Trailer Youtube Netflix Pokémon Horizons Season 3 Part 3 June 26 2026 Blueberry Academy Rising Volt Tacklers Terapagos Lakoium Elite Four Rising Hope Liko Roy Ash Ketchum Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Part 1 Season 3 Part 2

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Part root vegetable, part deity: Inside Everything Is Terrible’s new Meow Wolf L.A. installationThe found footage collective Everything Is Terrible has big, immersive plans for the soon-to-open Meow Wolf L.A. Here's what we know about its installation, 'the N.E.S.T.'

Read more »

Every Single Starter Pokémon, Ranked Only by DesignThe best part of any new Pokémon generation is seeing the three starter Pokémon you'll get to choose from, but who's the best?

Read more »

Hurricane season: NOAA predicts below-normal season, cites El NiñoThe National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its tropical forecast for the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, predicting a below-normal season, citing a strong El Niño weather pattern, warmer ocean temperatures, and weaker trade winds.

Read more »

HBO Max's House of the Dragon season 3 with ASL will debut with season premiereHBO Max's House of the Dragon season 3 will be accessible with American Sign Language (ASL) and will be released alongside the HBO broadcast. The ASL version will debut with the season premiere on Sunday, June 21 at 9 p.m. ET in the US and EMEA.

Read more »