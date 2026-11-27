Pokemon Horizons takes its longest break in nearly 30 years until October 2027. Details on the interim content and the upcoming Winds and Waves era.

The Pokemon anime has officially announced a significant scheduling shift that will interrupt its weekly broadcast run for the first time in decades. Pokemon Horizons will pause its current narrative arc after December 2026, initiating a nine-month hiatus before returning for a new chapter titled Winds and Waves. This break marks a pivotal transition period for the franchise as it solidifies its identity following the departure of the original protagonist, Ash Ketchum, in 2023.

Longest Break In Nearly 30 Years Of Broadcast History

Pokemon Horizons will conclude its current Wonder Voyage arc with three final episodes airing on December 4, December 11, and December 18. Following these broadcasts, the series will enter a massive pause that lasts until October 2027. This nine-month gap represents the longest interruption in the anime's history, which has maintained a nearly continuous weekly schedule since its inception in 1997. While the series has survived major disruptions such as the 1997 Porygon incident and the global pandemic in 2020, this planned hiatus is unprecedented in its length and intentional nature.

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Winds And Waves Era Returns With Updated Character Designs

The Pokemon anime is scheduled to resume with the Winds and Waves era when Liko and Roy return in October 2027. Reports indicate that the protagonists will feature updated character designs for this new season, which is widely expected to align with the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 and its Gen 10 games. The extended break allows the production studio, OLM, additional time to develop the next phase of the storyline. This strategic delay aims to refresh the series visually and narratively after the successful but transitional first seasons led by the new cast alongside Friede and Captain Pikachu.

TV Tokyo Fills Timeslot With Anniversary Specials

TV Tokyo will not leave the Friday 6:55 PM timeslot empty during the hiatus. Starting January 8, 2027, the network will air Pokemon Research! Pika Pika, a special program dedicated to the franchise's 30th anniversary. This weekly show will be hosted by the comedy group Naniwa Danshi and the duo Rainbow. They will revisit classic episodes and reflect on three decades of anime history alongside rotating guest appearances. This filler content serves as a bridge to maintain viewer engagement while the main narrative remains in suspense.

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Pokemon Wild Card Movie Expands The Franchise Universe

Simultaneously, the Pokemon franchise is expanding into theatrical releases with Pokemon: Wild Card. Announced at the August 2026 Pokemon World Championships, this film marks the first new animated movie since Secrets of the Jungle in 2020. It is also the first entry to completely exclude Ash Ketchum, focusing instead on a competitive Pokemon TCG player and his partner, Mimikyu. Directed by Katsuhiko Kitada of The First Slam Dunk fame and animated by CloverWorks, the movie is set for global release in 2027. Its reception will be critical in sustaining the brand's momentum during the anime hiatus.

Global Streaming Platforms Align With Japanese Schedule

International audiences on US Netflix have a confirmed date for the upcoming season. Pokemon Horizons: Season 4-Wonders Ahead is scheduled to premiere on February 27, 2027. While this streaming release occurs earlier than the Japanese broadcast return in October, it provides viewers with early access to the next chapter. The nine-month gap in weekly broadcasts is viewed as a necessary reset for the studio to prepare for the Winds and Waves era, ensuring high production quality for the return of Liko and Roy in late 2027.