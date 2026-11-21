The Pokemon Company releases new HeartGold and SoulSilver merchandise pins featuring Japanese box art. Learn about the cost, design details, and shipping schedule for collectors.

Fans of the Nintendo DS titles Pokemon HeartGold and Pokemon SoulSilver can now officially add a new piece of memorabilia to their collections through a specialized merchandise release from The Pokemon Company . This new product line features high-quality enamel pins based on the iconic box art of the 2009 games, designed to appeal to long-time enthusiasts and modern collectors alike.

Pin Design And Box Art Details

The The Pokemon Company is officially releasing a range of pins based on the box art of each Pokemon game title. This extensive set includes every game released from 1996 all the way until 2025's Pokemon Legends: Z-A . The collection excludes the allegedly delayed Pokemon Winds and Waves titles, as they will not be released in time for this specific merchandise wave.

Also read Three New Pokémon TCG Sets Featuring Legendary Beasts Set for 2027 Release

Included in this comprehensive set are pins for both Pokemon HeartGold and Pokemon SoulSilver , which come bundled together in one single release. Each pin features the original Japanese box art for its respective game with a glossy, sparkle finish to help them stand out visually. Additionally, the clutch on the back of the pin is shaped to resemble a Poké Ball for a bit of added flair.

The packaging for this bundle is distinctively simple yet functional. The box that contains both pins is grey and has the release year of HeartGold and SoulSilver on the side, as well as the Nintendo DS logo. It is a fairly simple offering, but one that will likely be a must-buy for fans of the games and pin enthusiasts.

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Cost And Bundle Pricing

If you want to pick up this bundle of pins, you will need to spend 1,320 yen, or around $8. The pricing structure allows for individual purchases, meaning the HeartGold and SoulSilver pins can be bought in their own box as a separate purchase. This option is great for those who just want to collect merchandise based on them specifically without investing in the broader series.

To acquire the entire collection of pins, collectors will need to spend around $130. There are 16 different boxes in total for the full set. Some of these boxes feature multiple games and generations, providing a comprehensive overview of the franchise's history. The set covers the timeline from the original 1996 releases through to the upcoming 2025 titles.

Availability And Shipping Schedule

The pins were available for pre-order via the official Pokemon Center website. However, all of the available pins in the collection are now listed as out of stock. The sales period for the HeartGold and SoulSilver pins specifically was listed as being between July 29, 2026, and August 3, 2026.

If customers managed to pre-order these items during the designated window, they will be receiving these pins around mid-February in 2027. The shipping timeline indicates a significant delay between the sales period and the actual delivery, which is typical for limited edition collectibles produced for specific anniversaries.

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For those who missed the pre-order window, there may still be opportunities to purchase the pins. Customers may be able to purchase them once the first batch has shipped, so long as they are restocked by the retailer. Considering they are a 30th anniversary release for Pokemon , we may get more of the HeartGold and SoulSilver pins eventually.

While this merchandise is not the Switch 2 HeartGold port that many fans have been hoping for, it represents a fun and novel way of engaging with your favorite Pokemon game. The Pokemon Company continues to deliver lavishly detailed merchandise and assorted expanded media releases for these classic titles. This release reaffirms the enduring popularity of the series' pinnacle entries.