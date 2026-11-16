The new Pokémon Heartfelt Gold ROM hack adds 1000 Pokémon and new regions to the classic DS titles. Explore the ultimate HeartGold and SoulSilver experience.

Trinsic has released Pokémon Heartfelt Gold, a comprehensive modification for the Nintendo DS titles Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver. This project significantly expands the original games by adding over 1,000 Pokémon species and introducing entirely new regions for players to explore. The modification aims to modernize the classic 2010 releases while maintaining their original aesthetic charm.

Expanded Content and New Regions

The core feature of Pokémon Heartfelt Gold is a massively expanded Pokédex that includes practically every known Pokémon species. Creator Trinsic has increased the total number of available creatures to 1,000, which encompasses nearly the entire known list of 1,025 Pokémon to date. This update allows fans to collect a more complete roster of monsters within the familiar DS-era game engine.

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Many of these newly added Pokémon have been reimagined into pixel art for the very first time. This ensures that the collection remains faithful to the original visual style of the Game Freak-developed titles. The project serves as a definitive version of the remakes, offering a more accessible experience for newcomers who may find the original DS cartridges prohibitively expensive.

Legendary Encounters and Ultra Space

Players can now encounter legendary Pokémon from other entries in the franchise within Heartfelt Gold. This includes Miraidon from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as well as Darkrai from Diamond and Pearl. These powerful creatures have been integrated into the game world with new locations and challenges that were not present in the original 2010 release.

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Some of these legendary beasts are located in a brand-new area called Ultra Space. This region acts as an arena accessible through special portals scattered across the main game world. Other legendary Pokémon remain in their original locations, which have been faithfully recreated within the HeartGold and SoulSilver engine. This structure allows for a diverse range of high-level encounters throughout the adventure.

Technical Improvements and Gameplay Overhaul

Beyond the new content, the ROM hack implements numerous technical improvements to enhance gameplay stability. The level cap has been increased to accommodate the larger roster of Pokémon and more challenging trainer battles. Trainer battles across the game have been reworked to provide a greater strategic depth for veteran players.

The project also includes numerous bug fixes to generally enhance the overall user experience. These technical adjustments ensure that the game runs smoothly on modern emulation software or original hardware. With the inclusion of Mega Evolutions and the expanded Pokédex, this modification stands as one of the most ambitious projects in the Pokémon ROM hacking community.

Download Requirements and Availability

Users interested in trying Pokémon Heartfelt Gold can download the patch via its official Hackdex page. It is important to note that players must provide their own legally obtained Pokémon HeartGold ROM file to apply the patch. The modification is designed for those who feel disenfranchised with modern series entries and prefer the old-school DS era experience.

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As the series celebrates its 30th anniversary, projects like this highlight the enduring popularity of the Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver remakes. With no official Switch 2 ports of the original titles expected anytime soon, ROM hacks offer a compelling alternative. This mod represents a perfect release for fans seeking a comprehensive and modernized version of the classic 2010 JRPG release.