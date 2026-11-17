Pokémon GO and Duolingo are working together for a special event, as you'll see activities across both apps that unlock new items.

Pokémon GO and Duolingo are working together for a special event, as you'll see activities across both apps that unlock new items. Pokémon GO and Duolingo have launched a crossover event with in-app activities and rewards running through December.

Complete Duolingo lessons on different days to unlock a Pokémon GO offer code for exclusive event Timed Research. Pokémon GO Timed Research rewards include XP, encounters with Pikachu, Chatot, and event-themed Special Backgrounds.both apps. Starting this morning, users of both apps can complete activities! In Duolingo, you'll play to unlock rewards inhas an entire setup for this running until nearly Christmas.

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We have some of the finer details below, and you can read more onThe event-themed Timed Research can be obtained by participating in Duo's Pokémon Party until Monday, December 21 at 11:59 pm local time, requiring at least seven lessons on different days completed in Duolingo by Tuesday, December 29. After obtaining the Timed Research, the associated tasks must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed by Thursday, December 31, at 11:59 p.m. local time.rewards by joining Duo's Pokémon Party, a special limited-time quest available on the latest version of the Duolingo app.

Completing a lesson in any Duolingo course will earn players their first reward, with a new reward able to be earned each day that at least one lesson is completed. Rewards include up to four new Pokémon suits for Duolingo avatars and an offer code for, putting their new language skills to the test by completing tasks to earn XP and encounters with event-themed Pokémon including Pikachu, Chatot, and more.

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Certain Pokémon encounters from the Timed Research will also have an event-themed Special Background. , a new feature on the summary page that shows the Pokémon's name in different languages. The language tag will appear on the summary page of certain Pokémon earned through event-themed Timed Research. Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool.

He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings. Supremacy: World War 3 is getting a special crossover event, as the characters and more from G.I. Joe are coming to the game.

Pokémon GO and Duolingo are working together for a special event, as you'll see activities across both apps that unlock new items.

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