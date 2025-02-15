Pokemon GO's Mysterious Stardust Glitch Keeps Rewarding Players

A bug in Pokemon GO's Go Battle League is randomly awarding players bonus wins and a hefty amount of Stardust, leaving some trainers with a windfall of resources.

Some resources in Pokemon GO are easier to stockpile than others. Basic Poke Balls are so common, many players discard them to make space in their item bags. However, Stardust is a much more valuable resource, essential for powering up Pokemon or trading them. Players often find themselves depleting their Stardust reserves quickly due to these needs. But recently, a bug has been delighting some lucky players, showering them with extra Stardust .

One of the running jokes about Niantic is that they're quick to fix glitches that benefit players and slow to address those that don't. However, this bug seems to be an exception. Players have stumbled upon a secret exploit related to the Go Battle League, occasionally earning a windfall of extra credit. It appears that the timed research associated with a new Go Battle League season will sometimes miscalculate player wins. One player, @jackyu17, shared their experience on Reddit. They had only 49 wins according to their Go Battle League stats, but the Timed Research awarded them around 30 extra wins, granting the associated rewards - a total of around 7,000 bonus Stardust.This bug isn't new. Players have reported encountering this random bonus wins phenomenon in previous Go Battle League seasons as well. While it's unclear exactly how long this glitch has persisted, it's lasted longer than many other beneficial bugs in the past. Some players even consider it “the greatest glitch in the game.” Unfortunately, no one has discovered a reliable way to exploit the bug. As far as players know, it happens randomly when playing in the Go Battle League. Battling in the PvP arena is a prerequisite to potentially triggering the bug, but it's not a guarantee. Fans speculate that the glitch might be triggered by an opponent disconnecting from the game at a specific point during battle. However, this is difficult to replicate intentionally and hasn't been definitively proven as the cause. The amount of additional wins the game grants also appears random, with one player (@jamppa50) jumping from 10 to 100 wins. That's significantly larger than the 30 bonus wins recently reported. Despite the randomness, suddenly receiving a windfall of extra Stardust from playing the Go Battle League is a welcome bonus for those lucky enough to experience it





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pokemon GO Stardust Glitch Go Battle League Niantic Bug Fix

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pokemon Home Gives Scarlet and Violet Players 2 Free Shiny PokemonPlayers can now get their hands on two new Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Home, including one that's never been available before!

Read more »

Funko Releases New Pokemon Pops and Pokemon TCG Gets Trading FeatureFunko has released three new Pokemon Pops: Dratini, Fidough, and Gardevoir. Meanwhile, the Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket app is getting a new trading feature on January 30th.

Read more »

Dragonite Takes Flight: A heartwarming Pokemon Special Arrives on Pokemon DayA new Pokemon anime special, premiering on Pokemon Day, features a Dragonite dedicated to delivering mail. Join Hana, a young girl who teams up with the Dragonite to ensure a special letter reaches its recipient.

Read more »

Pokémon May Have Bid Farewell to Ash and Honestly? His Last Season Was One of His BestA poster for Pokemon Journeys depicting Ash, Goh, Dawn, and their Pokemon.

Read more »

Pokemon GO Fans Disappointed by Lack of Valentine's Day Heart-Shaped PokemonPokemon GO players are expressing disappointment over the absence of traditional Valentine's Day celebrations in the game. Fans expected to see heart-shaped Pokemon like Spinda and Furfrou's Heart Trim, but these have not appeared. The lack of any announcement or indication of these returning traditions has led to widespread disappointment among the community.

Read more »

McDonald's Happy Meals Offer Exclusive Pokémon TCG Dragon Discovery Cards and Pocket BonusesMcDonald's and The Pokémon Company are teaming up for a new Pokémon TCG collaboration called Dragon Discovery. Happy Meals will include a four-card pack featuring Dragon-type Pokémon, as well as a code for in-game rewards in Pokémon TCG Pocket. Players who link their accounts to the code will receive bonus items, similar to a Wonder Pick and two additional rewards. This marks the first time TPC has integrated external events with Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Read more »