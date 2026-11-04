Pokemon GO Giovanni November 2026 Team Rocket Counters Guide

Master the November 2026 Pokemon GO battle against Giovanni with this complete guide to counters, team composition, and Shadow Zekrom rewards.

Niantic and Scopely have released a new challenge for Pokemon GO players in November 2026, featuring criminal mastermind Giovanni as the final boss of the Team Rocket event. This monthly encounter requires trainers to assemble specific counter teams to defeat his lineup of Shadow Pokemon and earn the rare opportunity to catch Shadow Zekrom.

Accessing this difficult battle demands that players first obtain a Super Rocket Radar by completing Special Research tasks and defeating other Team Rocket leaders. The radar leads trainers through several decoy encounters before revealing Giovanni's location, ensuring only prepared teams can engage the final leader.

Also read 2026 US Senate and Gubernatorial Races: Key Senate Contests Shape 2026 Election

Giovanni Battle Structure and Pokemon

Giovanni utilizes exclusively Shadow Pokemon during these confrontations, which possess higher health pools and deal increased damage compared to their standard counterparts. His battle structure consists of three distinct waves where players must deploy exactly three Pokemon to counter each wave effectively. The first and third waves feature fixed opponents, while the second wave randomly selects from three possible choices, adding an element of unpredictability to the strategy.

For the November 2026 cycle, Giovanni's roster includes powerful types that require specific elemental advantages to overcome efficiently. Players must analyze the potential matchups carefully because the random selection in the second wave means they need a versatile team capable of handling multiple threats simultaneously.

Advertisement

Optimal Counter Teams and Types

Fighting-type Pokemon serve as the cornerstone of any successful strategy against Giovanni's initial lineup, providing easy victories against his first opponent. These same types also offer significant utility against Kangaskhan, which appears frequently in the second wave and is considered one of the most dangerous options available to the player.

Additional coverage from Ice, Fairy, Psychic, and Water types provides necessary flexibility when facing the varied selections in the middle wave. A highly effective and accessible team composition involves using Rhyperior, Lucario, and Alakazam to cover all potential bases. Rhyperior acts as a hard counter to the electric attacks of Shadow Zekrom, while its defensive typing helps resist damage long enough to secure a knockout.

Lucario complements this setup by defeating Giovanni's own Rhyperior if it appears in the second wave, offering strong dual-type coverage. Alakazam serves as the primary answer to Machamp, neutralizing the fighting-type threat with superior psychic power. This trio ensures that players have answers for every possible combination Giovanni might present during the battle.

Rewards and Future Implications

Defeating Giovanni yields immediate benefits including 5,000 Stardust and three random bundles of battle items that assist in Raid battles and Gym defenses. The most coveted reward remains the chance to encounter and capture Shadow Zekrom, a Legendary Pokemon that adds significant power to any trainer's collection.

Advertisement

Players who already possess Shadow Zekrom can repeat the process to earn additional Candy for powering up their existing specimen. Current indications suggest that November 2026 may be the final window to obtain this specific Legendary variant before a potential change in the game's event schedule.