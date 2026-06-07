Pokémon GO Fest Draws Thousands to Chicago for 10th Anniversary

Thousands of Pokémon fans gathered in Chicago for the Pokémon GO Fest, celebrating the game's 10th anniversary. Attendees from various locations highlighted the game's ability to encourage outdoor activity and social connection.

"I play all the Pokémon games. I've been playing it since I was a kid," said Celia Knox, who is visiting from Kalamazoo, Michigan.

"It keeps you active and it keeps you outside. ""You just got to love having a good time, hanging out with people, just enjoying, got to catch them all," said John Kamichitis, who is visiting from Sterling Heights, Michigan. Thousands traveled near and far in hopes to "catch them all" this weekend at the Pokémon GO Fest in Chicago, marking 10 years since the app's release.

"So, it is a good way for people to just get outside and enjoy the fresh air," said Humboldt Park resident Cory Lara. "It's in Chicago. I mean, this is the only place in America where they are doing it for this season. So, you can't pass it up.

It's a rare opportunity.

""It was where the first three GO fests in the U.S. were based. And, we just thought for the tenth anniversary, why not return home?

" said Pokémon GO Global Live Events Manager Divya Erram. "And you just click on Pokémon here, and you just catch them," Knox said. "Seeing friends that you haven't seen in years, and developers you haven't seen in years, and enjoying Chicago. "All lanes reopen after death investigation shuts down I-290 in west suburbs; bomb squad respondsMan shot, killed in Melrose Park Amazon Fulfillment Center employee garage, officials say





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Pokémon GO Fest Chicago 10Th Anniversary Nintendo Augmented Reality Mobile Gaming Community Event

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