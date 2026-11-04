Pokemon Go Ditto November 2026 Disguises And Catching Guide

Discover the eleven Ditto disguises in Pokemon Go for November 2026, including Shiny odds and strategies to increase spawn rates using Incense and Lure Modules.

Niantic has confirmed the specific roster of Pokémon disguises available for the elusive Ditto in Pokémon GO during November 2026. This update coincides with the ongoing influence of the spin-off title Pokémon Pokopia and the celebration of the game's 30th Anniversary. Players seeking this Normal-type blob will find that the pool of potential disguises has slightly decreased, offering 11 different options compared to the typical 12 seen in previous months.

Tracking Ditto Disguises In November

The primary mechanic for locating Ditto remains unchanged from previous years. Players must encounter and capture a wild Pokémon that is secretly disguised as Ditto. The revelation occurs only after the capture is successful, triggering a specific "Oh?" message on the screen. This notification indicates that the captured creature has transformed into Ditto.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Release Date Set for November 2026 Amidst Game of the Year Contention

The transformed Ditto retains the exact same Combat Power (CP) level as the disguised Pokémon. However, its base stats and available moveset will instantly reset to match the standard profile of a normal Ditto. This transformation happens regardless of whether the initial disguise was a standard variant or a Shiny version of the Pokémon.

Niantic has specified that finding a Shiny Ditto is significantly more difficult than capturing a regular one. The probability of encountering a Shiny variant is fixed at 1 in 64, which equates to approximately 1.5 percent. This rarity applies only after the player has already successfully identified a Ditto disguise, making the pursuit of the rare color variation a test of patience and volume.

Advertisement

Regional And Temporal Spawn Conditions

Identifying which Pokémon to hunt requires awareness of regional availability and time-of-day spawning rules. The list of eleven disguises includes species that are geographically restricted to specific areas of the world. Additionally, certain disguises only appear during specific windows of the day, adding a layer of strategic planning to the hunt.

For instance, the Pokémon Duskull is only available to encounter during nighttime hours. In contrast, Growlithe spawns exclusively during the daytime. Players located in regions where these Pokémon are not native to their area will find their chances of encountering these specific disguises to be zero, regardless of the time of day.

The current roster includes a mix of Gen 1 and Gen 2 Pokémon, maintaining the traditional pattern of disguises used in recent months. While the pool is smaller than usual, the core mechanics of transformation and stat retention remain consistent. This consistency allows veteran players to rely on established hunting methods rather than learning new patterns.

Strategies To Increase Catch Rates

To improve the odds of finding Ditto, players are advised to increase their total number of wild Pokémon encounters. Activating an Incense or placing a Lure Module at a PokéStop are the most effective methods for this. These items force Pokémon to spawn in a concentrated area, allowing players to catch more disguises in a shorter period.

Since every encounter with a disguise offers a randomized chance of being Ditto, increasing the sample size directly increases the probability of success. Capturing ten Duskull might result in no Ditto, while another player might find one on their very first try. The Incense simply accelerates the rate at which players can test these random odds.

Advertisement

Collaboration with other players can also enhance spawn rates. Having multiple Incense users in close proximity creates a denser population of wild Pokémon. This increased density allows teams to cover more ground and capture more disguises efficiently, making it easier to stumble upon the rare Ditto transformation.

Battle Utility And Future Events

While Ditto is not typically considered a top-tier attacker in battles, its Unique transformation ability offers specific tactical advantages. In competitive play, a Ditto with a high enough CP can serve as a strong counter to opponent teams. It can also be effective in Raid battles or for defending Gyms by mimicking the stats of powerful Pokémon.

The announcement of new disguises follows the release of Pokémon Pokopia and the 30th Anniversary celebration. Although these events have previously caused significant shifts in Ditto's disguise pool, November 2026 sees a return to more traditional options. This stability provides a predictable environment for players to plan their catching sessions.

Niantic continues to support the community by keeping the possibility of new disguises open for future events. Players who have not yet secured a Ditto or a Shiny Ditto should utilize these months to build their collections. The combination of known spawn times and increased encounter rates offers a clear path to catching this iconic Normal-type Pokémon.