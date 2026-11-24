Pokémon GO players can secure a free Shiny Kyurem encounter and Mega Froslass raids starting December 1, 2026, before the season ends on March 1, 2027.

Niantic is preparing to launch the Daydream Destinations season for Pokémon GO, which officially begins on December 1, 2026, at 10 a.m. local time. This seasonal update serves as a significant stop in the franchise's ongoing 30th anniversary celebrations. Players across the globe will have access to new Mega Evolutions and a special free encounter with one of the most powerful Legendary Pokémon in the game's history.

Kyurem Return and Shiny Encounter Opportunities

Kyurem returns to the game world with a guaranteed encounter available through the free December GO Pass. Introduced originally in Pokémon Black and White, Kyurem serves as the central mascot for both sequels due to its unique fusion mechanics with Reshiram and Zekrom. The December update does not require players to purchase a paid pass to access this Legendary encounter.

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This specific encounter window presents a highly valuable opportunity for Trainers still searching for the Shiny variant of Kyurem. The pass allows players to progress through its tasks and unlock the Legendary Pokémon until January 5, 2027. Success rates for encountering the Shiny form remain part of the standard encounter mechanics for this specific event.

New Mega Froslass and Mega Drampa Raid Events

The Daydream Destinations season introduces Mega Froslass and Mega Drampa through dedicated Raid Day events. Mega Froslass represents a Ghost-type Pokémon originating from the Sinnoh region, receiving new visibility after years of limited gameplay presence. Mega Drampa offers a unique Dragon-type option that was first introduced in the Pokémon Sun and Moon era.

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These Raid Day events provide Trainers with structured opportunities to battle and capture these newly evolved forms. The introduction of these specific Mega Evolutions adds depth to the raid battle meta. Players must coordinate their efforts during the specified event windows to secure these rare Pokémon.

Max Battle Day Features Inteleon and Toxtricity

Alongside the Mega Evolutions, the season schedule includes Max Battle Day events featuring Gigantamax Inteleon and Gigantamax Toxtricity. These events draw from the Unova and Galar regions respectively, offering diverse gameplay mechanics. Trainers can engage with these Max Raid Battles to collect these specific forms.

The inclusion of these Max Battle events provides variety in the gameplay loop during the winter months. Participants must utilize specific strategies to defeat these powerful Pokémon. The events are scheduled to run alongside the primary season content.

Season Timeline and Content Duration

The Daydream Destinations season is scheduled to run through March 1, 2027. This timeline provides players with approximately three months of content following the December 1 launch. Niantic uses this period to introduce new gameplay features and seasonal events.

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Trainers should plan their in-game activities to maximize the benefits of the free December GO Pass before the January 5 deadline. The structure of the season ensures a continuous stream of encounters and events. The content aligns with the broader 30th anniversary celebrations for the franchise.

Strategic Impact on Player Collections

These updates significantly impact player collections by providing access to rare Pokémon and forms. The free Kyurem encounter removes financial barriers for new and returning players. The Raid Day events for Mega Froslass and Mega Drampa offer new strategic options for battles.

The availability of Gigantamax forms expands the roster of collectible Pokémon. Trainers who have not previously accessed these features will find new objectives in their gameplay. The season content supports the long-term engagement goals of the game.