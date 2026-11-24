The Pokemon Company Japan announces the premiere of the Evergreen music video on November 30. Official HIGE DANdism performs the song with animation by MADHOUSE.

The Pokemon Company Japan has officially confirmed the release of a new music video titled "Evergreen," scheduled to premiere on Monday, November 30. This announcement arrives during a landmark year for the franchise, which celebrated its 30th anniversary since its initial launch in the mid-1990s. The studio shared the news via its official Twitter/X account, building significant anticipation among the global fanbase.

Production Team And Creative Details

The upcoming special features the song "Evergreen" performed by the Japanese rock band Official HIGE DANdism. Animation production for the project is handled by the renowned studio MADHOUSE. The visual direction is led by Naoko Yamada, a celebrated animator known for her distinct artistic style. The official post highlighted the star-studded nature of this collaborative effort, marking a unique intersection of music and animation within the Pokemon universe.

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Release Timing And 151 Hours Countdown

The studio initiated a precise countdown to the premiere, marking exactly 151 hours before the video goes live. This specific number serves as a deliberate homage to the original 151 Pokemon featured in the first generation of games. The announcement was timed to appear six days prior to the November 30 release date. This meticulous attention to detail reflects a deep understanding of the franchise's history and its enduring appeal to long-time collectors.

Fan Reactions To The Announcement

Early responses from the community have been overwhelmingly positive, with fans expressing excitement over the creative lineup. Many viewers noted the impressive combination of Official HIGE DANdism, MADHOUSE, and director Naoko Yamada. Comments on social media highlighted the emotional impact of the "151 hours" countdown, with one fan describing the gesture as giving them goosebumps. Another user praised the inclusion of Naoko Yamada, citing her previous work on The Tale of the Heike.

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Impact On Pokemon Franchise Milestones

This release adds to a busy schedule for the Pokemon Company, which has also confirmed the tenth generation of video games titled Winds and Waves. The franchise continues to expand across multiple mediums, including physical trading card sets and various animation projects. The 30th anniversary celebrations have provided numerous opportunities for the community to engage with the brand. Fans are eager to see how this new media format will contribute to the ongoing legacy of the series.

Expectations For The Evergreen Video Content

While specific plot details remain undisclosed, the video is expected to feature Pokemon from across different eras of the franchise. Given the context of the 30th anniversary, the content likely aims to evoke nostalgia while showcasing new visual styles. The project represents a significant investment in cross-media storytelling. Fans are waiting to see how Game Freak and its partners will utilize this momentum to refresh the gaming experience in upcoming titles.