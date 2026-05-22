Pokémon Emerald: A Discussion on its Release on Modern Platforms

The potential for Pokémon Emerald and its brother games to be released on modern platforms is explored, with users expressing their opinions regarding the release.

Pokémon Emerald: A Complete Experience in the Third Generation Pokémon Emerald is the concluding game of the third generation for the franchise, offering a distinctive experience that combines aspects from prior releases.

With the resurgence of older games, the potential for translations to modern platforms is discussed. On Reddit, users debate whether Pokémon Emerald and its siblings will be available on the Switch eShop anytime soon. Enthusiasts anticipate the ease of obtaining Gen 3 Pokémon on modern hardware. Despite indifference from Nintendo, Game Freak, and The Pokémon Company regarding the possibility of reissues, the release of Emerald could yield substantial benefits, considering previous re-releases.

A Gen 3 revival on modern platforms would provide something engaging to do while waiting for the tenth Pokémon generation





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Pokémon Gen 3 Re-Releases Nintendo Joining Newsletter Terms Of Use Privacy Policy Next Step For The Franchise Values To Be Obtained From Older Games Ease Of Doing Something While Waiting For Gen

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