Pokémon Crystal Finally Returns After 26 Years

Get ready for a blast from the past as Pokémon Crystal makes a shocking comeback on PC after nearly three decades.

Launching in 2001 for the Game Boy Color, Pokémon Crystal was released as an enhanced version of 1999's Pokémon Gold and Silver, as well as marking the final entry in the second generation of Pokémon video games.

Although Pokémon Crystal became the lowest-selling game out of all the Pokémon main entries, it is still remembered fondly, as it braved several new features, including the opportunity to play as a female Trainer, a Battle Tower area, the addition of animated Pokémon sprites during battles, and much more. Perhaps due to its unfortunate sales, Pokémon Crystal has never received any type of remake or remaster, and remains firmly an early 2000s Pokémon entry that has been lost to time.

However, one fan has breathed new life into the game, taking us back to the world almost three decades later. That is because, for the first time ever, Pokémon Crystal has made its way to PC courtesy of froggestspirit, also known as project"suiCune". It was this developer that originally set out to create a PC port for Pokémon Crystal back in 2022, but the project was archived soon after.

However, developer team DanZC and wowjinxy decided to pick up where froggestspirit left off and managed to convert the original Z80 assembly code into C/C++ language, allowing Pokémon Crystal to finally receive that long-awaited PC port. By rewriting the original code into C99 as well as implementing SDL2, the port manages to encapsulate the magic of the original 2001 title, such as its audio and graphics, whilst also making improvements that any modern gamers would be searching for.

A statement by wowjinxy was soon released, sharing more information on the ambitious project: "This is suiCune, a project that took two years to actually get done. Unlike other ports for games, this is quite different. Games on most platforms tend to use C/C++, but back in the 90s for a platform such as GBC that just wasn't possible. So all the code written was gbz80 assembly.

That means that there isn't any direct way to compile to PC. Instead, suiCune had every single function handwritten to match the exact logic of the assembly. It would be one thing to stop there.

However, we also kept save compatibility with the original Pokémon Crystal and got native online working by using REON, an open source reimplementation of the Game Boy's network adapter.

" Following the news that Pokémon Crystal would be returning after all these years with a brand-new PC port, fans took to Twitter/X to share their thoughts. "This is dope, but man, Crystal was actually pretty bad. Johto has structural problems: bad level pacing, awkward Pokémon availability, a thin Kanto, and a weaker story. Loved it regardless as a kid though," one user shared.

"Let's gooooo," another said simply. Subscribe to our newsletter for retro game restorations Get more from the newsletter with in-depth coverage of classic game revivals, ports, and fan restorations — thoughtful analysis, technical context, and community perspective on projects like the Pokémon Crystal PC port and similar retro gaming efforts. Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime.

So, there you have it! Pokémon Crystal returns after almost three decades, and becomes yet another classic Pokémon title to receive some well-deserved love. Pokémon Crystal Like RPG Released December 14, 2000 ESRB e Developer Game Freak Publisher Nintendo Multiplayer Local Multiplayer Franchise Pokemon 6 Images Close Genre RPG Powered by Expand Collapse





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Crystal Palace Fans Expelled from Leipzig City Centre After Pre-Final ClashesGerman police ordered 60 Crystal Palace fans to leave Leipzig city centre following violent clashes with Rayo Vallecano supporters before the Conference League final. The incidents involved object throwing and physical altercations, leading to police intervention and identification measures. A fan festival nearby remained peaceful.

Read more »

Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano fans clash in Leipzig ahead of Conference League finalGerman police say supporters of Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano have clashed in Leipzig as their teams prepare to play in the Conference League final

Read more »

The Most Popular Pokemon From Every Generation, According to FansA new poll lets Pokemon fans declare their favorite. And that means, we finally know Pokemon is the most beloved from every gen.

Read more »

Catch ‘Em While You Can: LEGO’s Huge Pokémon Starter Trio Returns to ShelvesThe LEGO Pokemon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise set (72153) is back in stock at the LEGO Shop as the ultimate display set for Pokemon fans.

Read more »