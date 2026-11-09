Pokemon Company Releases Kanto Route 1 Diorama Music Box for 30th Anniversary

The Pokemon Company unveils expensive diorama music boxes featuring iconic routes like Kanto's Route 1. Priced at 12,100 yen, these exclusive Japanese collectibles celebrate the franchise's 30th anniversary with high-end craftsmanship.

The Pokemon Company has announced a new premium merchandise line featuring detailed diorama music box es that depict iconic locations from the franchise's history. This release serves as a significant tribute to the Kanto region, particularly Route 1, as part of the ongoing celebrations for the Pokemon 30th anniversary. The collection aims to capture the nostalgia of fans who have revisited these areas through various games and media over the decades.

Kanto Route 1 Diorama Details

The centerpiece of this new product line is a diorama specifically dedicated to Route 1 in the Kanto region. This intricate model features the three original starter Pokemon from the first generation: Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander, along with Pikachu. The design reflects the artistic style of the original Pokemon Red and Green games, providing a visually authentic experience for collectors.

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Each music box is engineered to play the specific background track associated with its respective route. For the Kanto model, the audio component plays the famous Route 1 theme, enhancing the immersion for owners. The diorama allows fans to interact with a miniature version of one of the most famous locations in the series, which remains etched in the collective consciousness of the gaming community.

Premium Pricing And Collection Costs

The new diorama music boxes are positioned as high-end collectibles with a price point that reflects their complexity. Each individual music box costs 12,100 yen. When converted to US currency, this equates to approximately 76 dollars per unit. This pricing strategy makes the items significantly more expensive than typical plushies or standard figurines available in retail stores.

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Acquiring the complete set of dioramas requires a substantial financial investment. Since the collection spans nine mainline game regions, purchasing all units would cost around 684 dollars. This high entry price ensures that the products remain accessible only to dedicated collectors with disposable income, rather than the general consumer base.

Additional Paper Craft Locations Available

Alongside the premium music boxes, The Pokemon Company is releasing a series of paper craft models of iconic locations. These paper versions offer a more accessible alternative for fans who cannot justify the cost of the dioramas. The paper craft locations are also designed to match the art style of their respective games.

The available paper craft models include the Ecruteak City Bell Tower from Pokemon Gold and Silver, the Lumiose City Prism Tower from Pokemon X and Y, and the Lavaridge Town Hot Springs. Each paper craft model costs 3,850 yen, which is approximately 24 dollars. These models allow fans to build and display recognizable landmarks from across the franchise's history.

Japan Exclusive Availability And Market Impact

The music box dioramas are exclusively available through the official Japanese Pokemon online store. The Company has confirmed that these items will not ship outside of Japan directly from their website. This restriction creates a limited supply for international fans who may wish to add these pieces to their collections.

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International buyers looking to acquire these items will likely need to turn to resellers who specialize in importing Japanese goods. These third-party sellers are expected to mark up the prices significantly above the original 12,100 yen cost. The exclusivity and high price point may drive demand among serious collectors, further increasing secondary market values for the Kanto Route 1 diorama and other regional models.