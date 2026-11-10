Pokemon Company Announces 27 Regional Products for 30th Anniversary

The Pokemon Company launches 27 exclusive items celebrating the franchise's 30th anniversary. The collection includes diorama music boxes, papercrafts, and framed maps from every game region.

The Pokemon Company has officially unveiled a comprehensive new merchandise line dedicated to the franchise's 30th anniversary. This extensive collection features 27 distinct products that pay homage to the various regions players have explored throughout the series history. The announcement marks a significant milestone for the billion-dollar multimedia empire as it balances its thriving trading card game with new physical collectibles.

Regional Dioramas and Musical Keepsakes

Each of the game regions is represented by three specific items, including a diorama music box, a papercraft model, and a framed map. The diorama music boxes are designed to replicate iconic roads and pathways that have served as the backdrop for countless player adventures. Notable examples include Route 1 from Pokemon Red and Green and Route 209 from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.

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These musical devices allow fans to listen to the background tracks they would hear while traversing these virtual landscapes. The product description emphasizes the nostalgic value of hearing these specific melodies in a physical form. Collectors can now interact with the auditory history of the games in a tangible way that goes beyond the screen.

Papercraft Models with Interactive Designs

The second item type consists of detailed papercraft models that depict memorable landmarks from across the series. These include structures such as the Bell Tower in Ecruteak City and the Prism Tower in Lumiose City. Fans are invited to assemble these models and display them in their homes as part of a curated collection.

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Some of the papercraft designs feature functional opening and closing mechanisms that add an extra layer of engagement. This interactive element allows owners to manipulate the models to showcase different angles or internal details. The designs are intended to capture the essence of specific in-game locations with high fidelity.

High-Quality Framed Town Maps

The third component of the regional sets involves high-quality framed town maps. These items are crafted with significant attention to detail, featuring raised and recessed areas on the map surface to mimic terrain. The frames themselves are delicately designed with imagery of Pikachu and various berries to complement the interior decor theme.

The Pokémon Center Online describes these maps as genuine products that allow fans to arrange goods filled with their adventure history. They are positioned as perfect interior decor pieces that celebrate the journey from the very first game to the current entries. The visual quality of the maps aims to provide a premium aesthetic for dedicated collectors.

Pricing and Exclusive Japanese Availability

The merchandise is scheduled for release on Thursday, November 12th, exclusively on the Japanese storefront of the Pokémon Center Online. Pricing for the individual items varies, with the dioramas costing 12,100 yen, which equates to approximately $76. The framed maps are the most expensive items in the lineup, priced at around $105.

The papercraft models are more affordable, costing just over $24 each. International fans face a hurdle as the items are not directly sold outside of Japan. Third-party shipping services may handle international delivery, but these options typically come with significant premiums. This exclusivity creates a high demand among overseas collectors who are willing to pay extra for access.

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Context Within the 30th Anniversary Celebrations

This product launch is part of a broader strategy to focus attention on the franchise beyond its consistently strong trading card game performance. The 30th anniversary has already seen exciting reveals across multiple media formats. This includes the upcoming tenth generation games, titled Pokemon Winds and Waves, which are expected to release in the back half of next year.

The anniversary celebrations also featured a unique trading card set showcasing some of the coolest cards from the series history. The new regional merchandise line adds a physical dimension to these digital and collectible milestones. It serves as a tribute to the locations that have defined the player experience over three decades.

Impact on the Collector Market

For serious collectors, these items represent a significant financial outlay. The combined cost of purchasing all three regional items per region can add up quickly. However, the exclusivity and detailed craftsmanship make them highly desirable for niche markets. The focus on specific roads and towers targets fans who have deep nostalgia for particular games or generations.

The strategy highlights the enduring appeal of the geographical setting in the Pokemon universe. By turning maps and landmarks into tangible products, the company leverages the emotional connection players have with their starting regions. This approach reinforces the brand's ability to monetize nostalgia while maintaining high production standards for its anniversary events.