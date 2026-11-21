Pokémon celebrates 30 years with life-size solid gold statues of Pikachu and Gholdengo. The $10k display highlights fan debates over merchandising as new games approach.

Pokémon is marking a significant milestone in its history as the franchise celebrates three decades since its inception. To honor the legacy that began with the release of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green in Japan on 27 February 1996, Pokémon Co. has unveiled exclusive commemorative items. The celebration highlights the global reach of a universe that has grown from the vision of Satoshi Tajiri and the original designs by Ken Sugimori into a multi-billion dollar entertainment empire.

Gold Statues Mark Thirty Years

The centerpiece of the anniversary celebration involves two life-sized statues clad in precious metal. Pokémon Co. announced the creation of a 6-centimeter solid gold Gholdengo statue alongside a companion Pikachu figure. The Gholdengo is constructed from 730 sheets of gold leaf and stands at a height of 3.9 feet. The accompanying Pikachu is also covered in 200 sheets of gold leaf and measures approximately 20 inches tall, standing directly next to the legendary Pokémon.

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Creator Legacy and Mascot History

Pikachu remains the most recognizable face of the franchise, having been designed by artist Atsuko Nishida with assistance from Ken Sugimori. The character was introduced internationally in North America in 1998 and has since become the iconic symbol of the series. This new gold depiction adds to the long history of Pikachu designs, which have evolved alongside the changing technology of the Nintendo Switch and the upcoming Switch 2 console.

Premium Price and Exhibition Details

Acquiring these unique pieces comes with a substantial financial requirement. The Gholdengo statue is priced at just under $10,000. These exclusive collectibles were available for public viewing from September 30th to October 5th, 2026, on the eighth floor of Yokohama Takashimaya in Japan. The exhibition serves as a high-profile display for the brand, though the cost places them out of reach for the average consumer.

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Fan Reactions and Industry Debate

The announcement has sparked intense discussion within the online community, particularly on platforms like r/pokemon. Some fans expressed disappointment, with one user describing the statues as a metaphor for the materialistic nature of the modern franchise. Another commenter criticized The Pokémon Company for focusing on merchandise rather than refining the core video games. A third user suggested a cost-saving loophole, noting that purchasing $8,000 worth of gold and paying $1,000 for casting could yield two figures at a lower total expense.

Future Releases and Next Generation

While the gold statues represent the past, the franchise is preparing for a new era. The tenth generation of video games is expected to launch next year with the release of Pokémon Winds and Waves for the Nintendo Switch 2. This upcoming title joins a long lineage of games including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The continued expansion of the Pokédex, now containing over 1,000 creatures, ensures that the universe remains active and evolving despite the heavy focus on luxury collectibles.