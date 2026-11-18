Pokémon Center has restocked the Umbreon Together for the Holidays Ornament for $16.99. The resin figure celebrates the 30th anniversary with festive holiday designs perfect for collectors.

Pokémon Center has restocked the Umbreon Together for the Holidays Ornament, a resin collectible celebrating the enduring popularity of the Gen 2 Eeveelution. This release coincides with the broader franchise-wide 30th Anniversary celebrations that continue through the 2026 season. Fans of the shadow-type Pokémon can now purchase the festive design directly from the official storefront for $16.99. The ornament features Umbreon playing with a toy train while wearing a sprig of holly, marking it as a unique addition to the holiday collection. This item joins other restocked merchandise like the FireRed and LeafGreen digital releases on Nintendo eShop. Shoppers can benefit from free shipping on orders exceeding $20, making it an accessible gift option. The restock highlights the ongoing demand for high-quality Pokémon merchandise during the holiday season. This announcement reinforces the brand's strategy of releasing limited-edition items tied to major anniversaries.

Umbreon Ornament Design and Physical Specifications

The Umbreon Together for the Holidays Ornament is crafted from durable resin and measures 3.2 x 2.9 x 3.2 inches. These dimensions align with standard holiday ornaments produced by major retailers like Hallmark. The figure depicts Umbreon in a playful pose, interacting with a miniature toy train and adorned with festive holly. A green ribbon is included to allow the ornament to be hung on Christmas trees. Alternatively, the flat base allows for shelf or windowsill display without hanging. The design captures the essence of the Johto region's most beloved shadow-type Pokémon. This specific aesthetic was not available in previous general releases, making it a sought-after item. The official Pokémon Center describes the piece as part of the exclusive Together for the Holidays collection. Collectors value this level of detail in resin figures for long-term preservation. The price point of $16.99 positions it as an affordable luxury for casual and dedicated fans. Restocking this item suggests strong sales performance from its initial release period.

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Espeon and Glaceon Join Umbreon in Holiday Promotions

Umbreon is not the only Eeveelution receiving holiday attention in the 2026 promotional cycle. Espeon and Glaceon are also featured prominently across multiple items in the Pokémon Center collection. This trio represents the core Eeveelutions with unique elemental typings and distinct visual identities. Espeon, like Umbreon, debuted in Pokémon Gold and Silver and shares a similar status in fan popularity. Both psychic and ice-type Eeveelutions have their own dedicated lines of holiday merchandise. Umbreon previously won a fan vote for the most popular Gen 2 Pokémon, solidifying its iconic status. The inclusion of Espeon and Glaceon allows for diverse gifting options within the same thematic collection. Fans who prefer the base form of Eevee will also find numerous apparel and accessory options. This multi-character approach broadens the appeal of the holiday season releases. It ensures that collectors of different Pokémon types can find relevant items for their trees. The coordinated release strategy maximizes engagement across the entire Eeveelution fanbase.

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Umbreon Merchandise Impact on 2026 Sales and Culture

Umbreon has been a central figure in Pokémon's merchandise strategy throughout 2026. The character appeared on shirts, skateboards, and playmats for the Trading Card Game earlier this year. This consistent visibility keeps the brand relevant in both traditional and modern retail spaces. Porcelain jack-o-lanterns and yard statues were also released for Halloween, showing year-round commitment. The holiday ornament serves as a premium extension of these earlier product launches. Plush toys and collectible figures continue to drive significant revenue for The Pokémon Company. The 30th Anniversary context adds historical weight to these new designs. Consumers are increasingly willing to pay for official, high-quality commemorative items. The restock at Pokémon Center indicates sustained consumer interest in Umbreon-specific goods. This trend benefits retailers and strengthens brand loyalty among long-time trainers. The integration of traditional holiday motifs with popular characters creates a unique market niche. Sales data from previous holiday seasons supports the decision to restock these specific items. The ornament's design appeals to both nostalgic adults and new young fans.

Availability and Shipping Details for Holiday Collectors

The Umbreon Together for the Holidays Ornament is available for immediate purchase at the official Pokémon Center. The $16.99 price tag is competitive within the specialty collectible toy market. Orders over $20 qualify for free shipping, encouraging customers to add related items. This threshold allows buyers to pair the ornament with other small Eeveelution goods. The item is part of a limited-time holiday collection that may not return after the season. Restocking suggests the initial inventory sold out faster than anticipated. Customers should act quickly to secure the resin figure before potential future price hikes. The ornament's durable construction ensures it can be used annually for tree decoration. Display options provide flexibility for collectors with limited hanging space. The green ribbon adds a traditional festive touch to the dark-themed Pokémon design. Official product images confirm the high-quality finish of the resin material. This attention to detail justifies the premium pricing for specialty merchandise. Shoppers can verify availability directly on the Pokémon Center website. The restock is a key event for fans tracking the 30th Anniversary product calendar. Early purchase ensures delivery before the Christmas holiday deadline for gifting.